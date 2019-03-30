A zero-turn lawnmower was stolen from a Catoosa County home on Pine Grove Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred in the 500 block of Pine Grove Road sometime between the evening of March 25 and the morning of March 26.
The victim told deputies that someone came on the property and stole a black utility trailer that had a mower on it.
The mower was described as a yellow and gray 2017 Hustler Raptor zero-turn valued at approximately $3,500.
The victim stated that he had no idea who could have committed the theft, but was able to provide the serial number information of the mower to detectives.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the missing mower and trailer is encouraged to contact Detective Danial Thacker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.