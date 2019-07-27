Emily Belteton
“I really like math. This year, I learned how we write stuff down and figure it all out and I’m really good at it. My favorite memory was the color run this year. I liked how they were throwing colors at us. I got a lot of pink on me that day. For first grade, my teacher is Ms. Oliver and I think she will just spend time with her family. She is so busy. I am most excited about having new teachers and getting to know them again.”
Maddy Ratledge
“Wow, there is just so much I want to talk about! I liked learning about tape diagrams in first grade because I just liked looking at tape diagrams and it was just fun to create it. I really can’t choose a favorite memory. I did like the Creative Discovery Museum because there is just so much to do, but we did get to go and zip line. I also liked the big bubble machine we did, that was cool. For first grade, my teacher was Ms. Oliver and I think that she will be so tired that she will sleep a lot over the summer! But she deserves the sleep. I am most excited to meet new people in second grade.”
Andrew Sandi
“My favorite memory from first grade is when we went bowling. You had to get 35 pawprints to go, and that was my favorite trip we took. I think my teacher Ms. Nixon will spend her summer at the beach. Maybe she will go swimming, I am not really sure. I am most excited to learn harder math questions in second grade.”