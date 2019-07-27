Jaleah Jester
My favorite subject is still science because you can do a lot of cool things and you can even read in science class. My favorite teacher is Mrs. (Korra) Wayne because she is so nice! She also teaches me a lot of interesting things in class. My dad is my hero because he is strong and he helps me. He also helps me by teaching me things when I don’t know how to do it.
Jamia Wood
My favorite thing to do at school is writing. I love to spell a lot of words and draw a lot of pictures. My mama is my hero, because she always takes care of me and she always does things for me. I want to be a teacher because I want to read to kids and tell them how to have fun while in school. Teaching kids would be so awesome!
Kaidence Marques
My favorite subject is computers because we can learn by using the programs. I have been learning extra math during our computer class. Wonder Woman is my hero! She can fly and she helps people when others are mean to them. I want to be a basketball player because I like the shooting part. I also like to dribble and play defense. I play basketball for my team, the Royals.