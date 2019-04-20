A motorcyclist was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga on Thursday afternoon after being injured in a collision with a vehicle on U.S. 41 North.
According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle:
The driver of the car was driving southbound on U.S. 41 around 2:30 p.m. and tried to make a U-turn in the roadway, crossing in front of the motorcycle, which was also travelling southbound.
The wreck resulted in injuries for the motorcycle rider, sending him to Erlanger in a helicopter. The ambulance met LifeForce in the parking lot of Ponders Funeral Home at U.S. 41 and Mauldin Road.
Traffic on both sides of U.S. 41 was backed up until around 3 p.m., with Calhoun police officers directing vehicles until the wreck was cleared.
Along with Calhoun police, the Calhoun Fire Department and Gordon EMS were also at the scene.
Police confiscate 14 grams of meth
Adairsville police confiscated 14 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop last week.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
Johnny Nickles, 57, of 110 E. Porter St., Cartersville, was arrested and charged with possession of meth, DUI of drugs, possession of drug-related objects and failure to maintain a lane. He has been released from Bartow County Jail after posting a $4,125 bond.
On April 13, an officer noticed a car driving on Ga. 140 at about 1:30 a.m. in the morning with no headlights on. As the vehicle turned onto the Interstate 75 North access ramp the officer conducted a traffic stop due to safety concerns, as the vehicle almost left the road and hit an embankment on the side of the access ramp.
Upon contacting the driver, the officer noticed several signs of impairment and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in over 14 grams of meth being discovered. Nickles was then arrested and taken to Bartow County Jail.