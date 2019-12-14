This year the weather decided to grace Fort Oglethorpe in a grand way for its Christmas parade. After going two years without a parade in December due to weather concerns, city residents were ready for floats and lights and horses and fire engines and music.
Children and adults lined the south end of Lafayette Rd. the evening of Dec. 14, dozens of them sporting Santa hats. The weather was sunny and at 52 degrees almost balmy. Light poles were adorned with the city’s new Christmas decorations.
The parade lined up in the former Kmart parking lot, with the exception of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s ROTC members, who parked at Office Depot and marched down Battlefield Parkway to join the parade.
The American Jeep Club Project added a spectacular element to the parade, with around a dozen members driving Jeeps decked out in Grinch décor, wreaths, garlands, lights and inflatables. Wash Daze Coin Laundry and its mascot, Dazy the Monkey, was riding in its third parade of the year. The business, which has three locations, rode in Rossville’s parade and won first place in LaFayette’s Christmas parade this year.
Republic Recycling and Waste Services had a big blue tractor trailer strung in lights and mounted with a large dumpster holding none other than the Jolly Elf Leader himself and pulling a trailer sleigh loaded with helpers (elves, one might say).
Fort Oglethorpe’s Honor Park was represented, as were the Kiwanis and many other groups and businesses.
All seemed pleased to be back to parading, and numerous people said they’d like to see a way to make sure Fort Oglethorpe gets to have its Christmas parade every year from hereon out.