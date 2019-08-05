More than $900 worth of tools and other property was stolen last week from storage facility on Mack Smith Road in Fort Oglethorpe, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred sometime between the evening of July 26 and the morning of July 29.
The victim told police there had been an auction at the facility on July 26, and that he returned to his unit around noon on Monday, July 29 to find it had been broken into.
The unit’s lock had been visibly cut, reports show.
Several tools, fishing rods, two car radios, three BB guns, and a clarinet were among the items stolen during the incident.
The victim told deputies that several of the items were antiques that had belonged to his grandfather, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Tinker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.