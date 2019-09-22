More than $3,000 worth of electronics and miscellaneous property was recently stolen during the burglary of a Catoosa County home, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on Oak Circle Drive in Ringgold on Sept. 12.
When Deputy Phil Summers arrived on the scene, the victim informed him that he and his wife went to work that morning around 7:30 a.m. and returned home around 3 p.m. to find someone had broken into the home.
Deputy Summers checked the residence and discovered that the side door of the home had been forced open, and that the residence had been ransacked by the suspects, reports show.
A television, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, three Amazon Echoes, and several games for the PlayStations were taken during the burglary, as well as cologne and other miscellaneous items.
One of the Amazon Echoes was found outside the residence over the backyard fence.
The total estimated value of the stolen property is $3,007.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.