  • The student dictionaries CCL has been presenting to third graders for 10 years cost them around $2 each.
  • CCL gives out around 800 dictionaries a year in eight public elementary schools in Catoosa County.
  • CCL offers free GED classes, English classes and computer classes.
  • CCL pays the $160 fee for taking the GED.
  • CCL can provide transportation to GED classes and childcare for those who need it.
  • CCL sponsors “ONE BOOK, ONE COMMUNITY” each year. A book by a Georgia author or based in Georgia is chosen and the entire community is encouraged to read it. CCL and the Catoosa County Library host a lecture and book signing by the chosen author. Authors who have attended the events include: Terry Kay, Susan Gregg-Gilmore, Patricia Sprinkle, Janie Watts Dempsey, Karen White, Raymond Atkins, Keith Robinson, Randall Franks and Joshilyn Jackson.

Catoosa Citizens for Literacy's sponsors and collaborative partners are:

  • Catoosa County Board Of Education
  • Catoosa County Chamber Of Commerce
  • Catoosa County Family Collaborative
  • Catoosa County Government
  • Catoosa County Health Department
  • Catoosa County Library
  • Catoosa County News
  • Catoosa County Pre-K Program
  • Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department
  • City Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • City Of Ringgold
  • Communities In Schools
  • Department Of Family And Children Services
  • Family Resource Agency Of North Georgia
  • Georgia Northwestern Technical College
  • Imagination Library
  • Kiwanis Club Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • Kiwanis Club Of Ringgold
  • Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit
  • North Georgia YMCA
  • Parent Involvement/Title One
  • Ringgold Rotary
  • Ringgold Telephone Company
  • Roger & Kay Bowman
  • Share America Foundation
  • The Braden Group
  • UCTV-3
  • Victory Signs

CCL is located at the Catoosa Learning Center, Benton Place Campus, 36 Muscogee Trail in Ringgold. For more information call 706-965-8275.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

