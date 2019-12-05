The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) celebrated its 2019 Season during its annual awards banquet on Nov. 22, and the summer hit “Moon Over Buffalo” took home the most awards among the four productions.
The season, which included “The Foreigner,” “The Boys Next Door,” “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” and “Buffalo,” played to great audiences throughout the year bringing wonderful live entertainment to downtown’s historic Ringgold Depot.
Of the season’s 12 total awards, “Moon Over Buffalo” nabbed 5 wins including Production of the Year, which was a big deal for Director Kimberly Tyner Jones.
“I am so very proud of the cast and crew,” Tyner Jones said. “Bringing a play from auditions to performance is a demanding process. I had a clear vision of what I wanted on stage. The actors need to see that vision, do their best to reproduce that vision, and find a space in that vision to give emotion and credibility to the character they portray. This cast, however, brought so much more.”
The production also won awards for Best Costume Design, Best Actress (Kylene Booher), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Gac), and Outstanding TRP Debut Performance (Scott Tinker).
As for the task of bringing her show to life, Tyner Jones says she received exceptional work and ideas from every member of her team, many of which she’d never met before auditions.
“Our actors brought insights into their characters that pushed them into the brilliant category,” Tyner Jones said. “Only one of the actors had I ever worked with before, but we all became a family – actors who drew upon each other for their energy and outstanding comedic timing. I would happily work with this entire cast at any time...in fact; I'm looking forward to it.”
Full list of winners
Best Set Design – “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”
Best Ensemble Cast – “The Foreigner”
Best Supporting Actress – Denise Camille Frye in “The Foreigner”
Best Supporting Actor – Robert Gac in “Moon Over Buffalo”
Outstanding TRP Debut Performance – Scott Tinker in “Moon Over Buffalo”
Best On-Stage Duo – Dana Rogers and Will Park in “The Foreigner”
Best Director – Anthony for “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”
Best Actress – Kylene Booher in “Moon Over Buffalo”
Best Actor – Ed Huckabee in “The Boys Next Door”
Production of the Year – “Moon Over Buffalo”
Volunteer of the Year – Katie Olsen
According to TRP Executive Director Adam Cook, the season was a success not because of how well received the shows were, but also due to the continued growth the playhouse saw from an artistic standpoint.
“We had a great year of theatre that included a lot of new faces on stage and behind the scenes,” Cook said. “We had 17 actors do their first show with us, a new director, and multiple new faces on the tech side of the curtain. It’s a big deal when we have so many people wanting to get involved with TRP – it’s been like that every year and we love it.”
The theatre company has announced that the John Cariani romantic comedy, “Love/Sick” will open the 2020 Season on Feb. 13 for a big Valentine’s Day weekend run.