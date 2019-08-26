A motorist who fled a multi-vehicle wreck on Martha Berry Highway Monday morning faces a felony drug charge after leading police on a chase just before 8 a.m.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Craton Wade McDaniel, 50, of 173 Hawkins Road, Armuchee, was southbound on Martha Berry Highway driving a vehicle with an expired tag, when he came up on stopped traffic at the Veterans memorial Highway intersection. The pavement was wet and McDaniel rear-ended one vehicle which led to more wrecks.
When McDaniel fled the scene, he hit the wooden Berry College fence but continued to flee from officers.
McDaniel finally abandoned the vehicle on Old Summerville Road and took off on foot but was finally captured. An inventory of the vehicle recovered methamphetamine in the glove box and drug related objects in a center console.
McDaniel is charged with a felony for possession of meth, along with misdemeanors possession of drug related objects, driving on an expired registration, no insurance, removing a license plate, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, hit and run, and duty to stop upon striking a fixed object and four counts of obstruction.
There were no serious injuries in the original wreck.
Armuchee man charged with aggravated assault
A 68-year-old Armuchee man faces multiple felony charges after discharging a gun in the direction of another person on Everett Springs Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Harris Murphy, of 4671 Everett Springs Road, fired shots at another person's vehicle between 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon near his home. One shot struck the tailgate of the person's truck and another struck the garage of another home resulting in a felony charge of criminal damage to property. He is also charged with a third felony for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Misdemeanor charges against Murphy include reckless conduct, two counts of cruelty to children - two small children were inside the other home. as well as discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
Report: Woman slapped and hit disabled adult
A Rome woman is accused of slapping and hitting a disabled adult in the face, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carla Kay Boney, 41, of 8 Butler Street ,slapped a disabled woman in the face Sunday morning leaving a substantial bruise and scratches.
Boney was charged with exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as well as misdemeanor battery.
Report: HIV positive man spits on police after chase
A Rome man who was cursing at people and making obscene gestures at them from railroad tracks near the intersection of Maple Road and Park Road spat on police after they caught him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Daniel Smith, 31, of 208 Chatillon Road, was arrested along railroad tracks near Park Road and Maple Road on Sunday.
Smith is charged charged with three felony counts of assault on police officers by an HIV infected person and three misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of police officers, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Man scammed out of $800 by someone impersonating officer
A 38-year-old man reported being fooled by a caller who stated he was a federal police officer and needed money to get drug charges dropped.
According to Rome Police records:
The man claiming to be a federal officer told the victim Aug. 23 his name was Randy Miller with badge number 971583 and that he had drug charges in El Paso, Texas.
"This scared (the victim)," the report started, adding the victim was told by "Officer Miller" that he needed to pay $800 to get the charges dropped.
"Randy advised (the victim) to go to Walmart and purchase a Walmart gift card, which (the victim) did," the report said.
The victim put the $800 on the card and have the account number to Randy. The victim was then told someone would be at his house at 6 p.m.
"(The victim) said that a little while later he realized that he was scammed," the report stated, adding the victim talked to Wells Fargo Bank and was advised to get a police report to help them track down his money using the gift card number.