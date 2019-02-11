Expect some slightly soggy weather for the day as the National Weather Service calls for continued chances of rain before the afternoon hours, and rain likely before sunshine returns at midweek and spring-like temperatures just over the horizon.
Today's forecast calls for periods of drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Areas of fog before 1 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 3 a.m. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m., then a chance of showers. High near 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.