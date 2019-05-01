Mohawk Industries today announced that tufting operations at its Lyerly manufacturing plant will be shifted to other locations, and the Lyerly location will be converted to a yarn storage facility, according to a press release. The plant will cease manufacturing operations on June 30.
Mohawk’s Lyerly site presently employs 250 people.
Some employees will remain to support warehousing operations, and the company will offer employment alternatives at nearby Mohawk facilities to as many people as possible. Job opportunities are available at the company’s Summerville plant, where ongoing investments are expanding fiber production.
“The toughest decisions in our business are those that involve people’s jobs, particularly in communities where we have established long and important relationships,” said Michel Vermette, Mohawk’s president of residential carpet, in a press release. “Like most businesses with a large operational footprint, we continuously assess how to best manufacture our products, which is resulting in this plant consolidation.”
Rod Wedemeier, Mohawk’s vice president of human resources, stated that the company valued the contributions made by the team at Lyerly and wanted to retain as many of the people as possible.
“Our employees in Lyerly have always been among our best, and our priority is to assist them throughout this transition,” said Wedemeier. “For any individuals we cannot place, we’ll partner with the Georgia Department of Labor to find additional opportunities in the area.”
Mohawk Industries is headquartered in Calhoun and produces floor covering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and residential applications in Europe.