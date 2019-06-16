The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department was recognized as a part of the closing ceremonies at the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA) convention in Orlando, Florida, this past week. The Mocs won two medals in the 2018-19 NACMA “Best of” Awards national contest.
“Our entire external team does an outstanding job promoting Mocs Athletics,” stated UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton. “We are all very proud of the work they do and the collaborative manner that all units work together. It is great to see it recognized on a national level.”
The Mocs won a Gold Award in the “Fan Engagement Video” category. The winning entrant was UTC’s third down video played at home football games. Known as the “Presidential Alert,” the clip was created by the MocsVision Digital Media Services.
The MocsVision crew also took home a Bronze Award in the “Digital Video Segment.” This was a social media piece entitled “Say What With Soccer.”
Initiated in 2003, the NACMA Best Of Awards program honors outstanding achievement in marketing and promotions. Awards are presented in a number of categories, and over 900 total entries from all over the country were received for the 2018-2019 year.
UTC has won 17 NACMA ‘Best of’ Awards since 2010. This year’s Gold Award brings the total of top honors to eight.