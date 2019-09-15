The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned its second-straight Chattanooga Classic title after rallying to defeat Manhattan, 3-2 (22-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-12), in Saturday’s opener before sweeping North Alabama in straight sets, 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-22), on the campus of Cleveland High School.
Following the pair of wins, Chattanooga has won its last three to even its 2019 record to 5-5. The Mocs finished with a spotless 3-0 record in the Classic for the second-straight year and have combined for a 15-3 record with three titles since 2014.
Junior setter Maddie Halsey was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after totaling 123 assists (10.20 per set), 14 kills (.481 percent) and 27 digs (2.25 per set) on the weekend. She posted a career-high 47 assists against Tennessee Tech in addition to a 44-assist, eight-kill performance against Manhattan and a 32-assist, 14-dig double-double match in the finale against North Alabama.
Junior classmates Megan Kaufman (DS/L) and Gylian Finch (OH) joined Halsey on the All-Tournament team following stellar performances. Kaufman posted three double-digit dig matches (14, 13 and 10) while picking up a career-high five aces in Saturday night’s win over UNA. Finch recorded 35 kills (2.92 per set) on a .186 percentage, in addition to totaling 31 digs (2.58 per set) and eight service aces in just 12 sets.
Chattanooga 3, Manhattan 2
Chattanooga saw a slow start to the Saturday afternoon match pick up in intensity as the sets rolled on. Manhattan raced out to a 10-4 lead in the opening set, forcing the tournament hosts to call for timeout. UTC responded with an 8-2 run to take a 14-12 lead past the halfway mark.
The teams evened up at 18-18 before the Jaspers scored seven of the set’s final 10 points to claim a 25-22 set victory and a 1-0 lead in the match.
Manhattan kept momentum and opened the second set with 10 of the first 11 points to build a sizeable 10-1 lead. UTC climbed right back to pull within three at 15-12 before lessening it at 24-22, but ultimately dropped a 25-22 decision to find themselves down 2-0 in the match.
With their backs against the wall, Chattanooga took a commanding 15-6 lead in the third and never looked back. The lead never dipped below five points in route to a 25-17 win, allowing the match to continue into a fourth set.
UTC scored 10 of the first 15 points in the fourth to create momentum, but a quick Manhattan answer saw the five-point lead transform into a one-point deficit, 18-17. Down 23-22, the Mocs grinded out three-straight points, capped off by a Megan Kaufman ace, to force a deciding fifth set for the first time this season.
Ten ties and three lead-changes allowed for a deadlocked 10-10 tally before a MC attacking error and kills from Dani Szczepanski and Brianna Anderson gave Chattanooga slight breathing room, 13-11. Bailey Bennett and Szczepanski scored the final two points via an ace and kill, respectfully, to complete the comeback, 15-12.
Chattanooga 3, North Alabama 0
Matching up against North Alabama with the Chattanooga Classic title on the line for the second-straight year, Chattanooga wasted no time in putting forth a championship-type effort.
Seeing a five-point lead dwindle to one at 13-12 in the opening set, UTC rattled off eight-straight points to create a sizable 20-12 advantage before closing out the opening set with five of the final eight tallies to earn a 25-15 set win.
Leading 10-8 in the second set, Chattanooga once against used a long run, this time by a 15-5 count, to pull away from the Lions. The 25-13 set win was the second-largest point differential for UTC this season.
UNA raced out to a 9-4 lead in the third set to show that things weren’t quite over in the title match. Chattanooga clapped back with 12 of the next 16 to gain a three-point lead at 16-13. The Lions tied things up at 18-18 before UTC closed out its tournament-winning weekend with seven of the final 11 to clinch the match sweep behind a 25-22 set score.
Up next, Chattanooga travels to Blacksburg, Va., this weekend for the Virginia Tech Invitational (Sept. 20-21) inside the ACC-member’s Cassell Coliseum. UTC will face the likes of VT, Charlotte and Arkansas State.