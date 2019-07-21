The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s tennis team tied a school record for the fifth time with five individuals listed among the 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s All-Academic Scholar Athletes, the organization announced last week.
Included among this year’s honorees were seniors Delaney Edwards and Caroline Hall, sophomores Emma Van Hee and Boghdana Zaporozhets and freshman Lilly Holmes. This is the third year in a row the Mocs have had at least four honorees on the ITA Scholar Athlete list.
In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year).
In addition to the individual honors, the Mocs also garnered the ITA All-Academic Team Award for the ninth year in a row. The ITA began the team award in 1998 and the Mocs have earned it 14 times since its inception.
The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year (including fall 2018 and spring 2019).
All UTC tennis alumni are also reminded to save the date for the men’s and women’s tennis alumni match on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Action takes place at 9 a.m. on the UTC Tennis Courts. Contact Coach Camper (chad-camper@utc.edu) for more information.