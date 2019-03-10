University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football head coach Rusty Wright has announced a change in the 2019 Mocs football home schedule. UTC’s season-opener against Eastern Illinois has moved from Saturday, Aug. 31, to Thursday, Aug. 29, at Finley Stadium.
”Any chance we have to play at home on a Thursday night, especially for the opener, is a huge opportunity,” stated Wright. “For years, our fans have wanted more Thursday night games, so we now have two this season. I hope to see some big crowds at all six of our home games, but especially those two Thursday night games.”
The Mocs also host in-state Southern Conference rival ETSU on Thursday, Oct. 17. Click the ‘Schedule’ link at the top of the GoMocs.com football page for the complete 2019 Chattanooga Mocs football schedule.
Chattanooga has one of the toughest slates in the country, including a Week 2 game at Jacksonville State. That is followed by a trip to Tennessee and a Sept. 21 home contest against James Madison. Western Carolina visits for Homecoming on Sept. 28, while other home games include Furman on Nov. 2 and The Citadel on Nov. 16.
Season tickets are on sale now on GoMocs.com. Family and alumni section prices start at $55 on the home side at Finley Stadium. Click the ‘Tickets’ tab at the top of the football page for a full rundown on season ticket information.