Ninth-year head coach Travis Filar and the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program have officially announced the 2019 spring slate including dates and times for the annual Chattanooga Volleyball Spring Tournament on the campus of UTC.
As a reminder, Chattanooga volleyball has confirmed its 2019 summer camp dates which include skill training camps, team camps, positional camps and more. For more information and how to register, please visit chattanoogavolleyballcamps.com.
Schedule outlook
Chattanooga opens up spring play this season by hosting the likes of Belmont, Carson-Newman, Kennesaw State, Lee University and Tennessee Tech in its annual tournament this Saturday, March 30 inside a new location of UTC’s Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC). The event’s first matches are schedule to begin at 10 a.m.
Following the opening tournament, UTC remains on campus to host Lee University on Thursday, April 4 at its normal home of Maclellan Gymnasium. The time for the match has not yet been determined.
Admission is free and open to the public for both the spring tournament and the exhibition match against Lee.
“The group that has been in the gym this spring has been incredible to work with. They have come in every day with the right mentality, and that is to take advantage of every rep and opportunity to train, which has made the overall team and individual improvement very noticeable,” said Filar.
“We are excited to see that translate into actual competitive matches, which we will get with a very solid spring slate.”
Chattanooga will wrap up spring competition on Saturday, April 6 in Atlanta at the Georgia Tech Spring Tournament against numerous high-quality opponents, including Southern Conference-foe Furman. In addition, UTC will face tournament-host Georgia Tech and fellow ACC member Clemson.
The tournament is slated for a 10 a.m. start and will be held inside O’Keefe Gymnasium on the campus of Georgia Tech. The event is open to the public.
Roster outlook
The 2019 edition of the Chattanooga volleyball spring roster will feature four seniors Dani Szczepanski (MB), Mikaela Gauthreaux (RS) and Brianna Anderson (OH) and redshirt junior Sarah Root (MB/RS).
Adding to the veteran leadership are juniors Bailey Bennett (DS), Maddie Halsey (S) and Megan Kaufman (DS/L), who return to the court for UTC after two productive seasons on campus.
The sophomore class is the largest on the roster with six total including 2018 SoCon all-freshman selections in Jaquelyn Langhaim (S) and Gylian Finch (OH). Brenna Everingham (DS/L), Victoria Cerino (DS/OH), Nan Parrish (OH) and Maia Rackel (MB/RS) round out the class.
Chattanooga welcomes two freshman newcomers in Coniah Davis (RS/OH) and MacKenzie Saitta (OH) to the active roster. Both Davis and Saitta will enroll to UTC heading into the upcoming 2019 fall season.
“What I have loved as much as anything right now about the current group is that in all they are doing on and off the court, they are holding each other accountable, and that is allowing our team dynamic to really take shape and strengthen,” added Filar.
“In that growth and player-driven culture we are re-establishing, our incoming additions will feel empowered and comfortable as they are added to our fall roster, which will give us the best opportunity to attack the fall the right way.”