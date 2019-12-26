If you like Roman numerals or sports or extraterrestrial life or elections or if you think the month of February is too short, 2020 is your year.
Let’s start with Roman numerals. One hundred years ago – 1880 – you had to remember the year in Roman numerals thus: MDCCCLXXX. 2019 was easier: MMXIX. But 2020 is a breeze: MMXX – you might want to start using it on your correspondence.
Next we have sports. Every four years, the world tunes into the summer Olympics. They’re up again in MMXX – in Tokyo, Japan. Sports fans will have to wait until 2022 (MMXXII) for the winter Olympics.
For those who ponder the mysteries of life somewhere other than earth, 2020 may be your exciting year. NASA will be sending a rover to Mars in July to scope out possible past life on the planet, or as they put it, they’ll search for “an astrobiologically relevant ancient environment.” At least 2020 in Roman numerals is easy to remember.
For those folks born the last day of February in a leap year, they get to have a real birthday in 2020. February will have 29 days instead of its usual 28. No need to celebrate a day early or a day late in MMXX.
But the big thing for those in the U.S. and specifically in Catoosa and Walker Counties this year is elections, elections, elections.
MMXX is a presidential election year and will surely prove an interesting one. The state of Georgia will elect one U.S. Senator. District 14 (includes Walker and Catoosa) voters will elect a Congressman.
At the state level, there will be an election for every state senate seat and every state house seat, with voters casting ballots for their assigned districts. There will also be elections for a number of Georgia Supreme Court justices and for some judges at the appeals and superior court levels.
Locally, in Catoosa County, three district commissioners’ seats will be up for election. There will also be elections for probate judge, superior court clerk, sheriff, tax commissioner, coroner, and chief magistrate, as well as for three seats on the board of education.
Walker County voters will be ushering in a whole new form of government by electing four district commissioners, and an at-large commissioner who will serve as the county administrator.
Walker residents will also be voting for sheriff, tax commissioner, coroner, probate judge, chief magistrate and some other judicial positions, superior court clerk and three board of education positions.
Keep your eye on MMXX news. It’s going to be roller coaster of a year.