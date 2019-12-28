HARTFORD, Conn. — Major League Baseball said Saturday it is committed to protecting minor league teams, a day after U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned of possible congressional action if the organization followed through on minor league contraction plans.
MLB has proposed a contraction plan that could end minor league baseball at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut, and ballparks across the nation by eliminating its affiliation with 42 teams. The Norwich Sea Unicorns — formerly the Connecticut Tigers — play in the Class A New York-Penn League.
On Friday, Blumenthal, who represents Connecticut, urged Major League Baseball to save the team.
In a letter to commissioner Rob Manfred, the Democratic senator said that if MLB “turns its back” on communities like Norwich, Congress “must look at appropriate remedies, including removing Major League Baseball’s anti-trust exemption.”
Major League Baseball said that its goal is to improve pay and working conditions for minor leaguers, and that it has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the past decade to subsidize minor league operations.
► Left fielder Corey Dickerson agreed to terms Saturday on a $17.5 million, two-year contract with the Miami Marlins, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.
Dickerson battled injuries last season but batted .304 with 12 homers, 59 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 78 games for the Phillies and Pirates. He’s a nine-year veteran and a career .286 hitter from the left side who made the American League All-Star team with the Rays in 2017, when he hit a career-best 27 homers.
► The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $4.85 million, two-year contract Saturday with veteran pitcher Shun Yamaguchi of Japan.
The 32-year-old right-hander was made available to all major league clubs this offseason after he was posted by his Japanese team.
Last season, he pitched 170 innings with a 2.91 ERA, 60 walks and 188 strikeouts over 26 starts for the Yomiuri Giants. Yamaguchi has played 14 pro seasons in Japan, where he has a 64-58 record and 3.35 ERA over 427 appearances for Yokohama, DeNA and Yomiuri.
NBA
Ex-Hawks guard Schroder fined for contact with officialNEW YORK — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for intentionally making contact with a game official.
Upset after a turnover he thought should have been a foul call on Cody Zeller late in the third quarter of the Thunder’s 104-102 overtime victory in Charlotte on Friday night, Schroder approached referee CJ Washington at mid-court when play was stopped and grabbed at the official’s wrist to demonstrate what Zeller had done to him.
Washington immediately gave Schroder a technical foul.
College Football
Vanderbilt’s Mason replacing coordinators after 3-9 seasonNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason will be hiring new coordinators after the Commodores went 3-9 this season.
Mason said in a statement Saturday that the process had started to replace offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver.
Gdowski had been with Mason since 2014 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in February. Vanderbilt ranked No. 123 out of 130 FBS teams in total offense, averaging 299.3 yards despite having running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, receiver Kalija Lipscomb and tight end Jared Pinkney back this season.
Vanderbilt ranked 125th in scoring, with just 16.5 points a game.
Tarver, who was defensive coordinator the past two seasons, had been co-defensive coordinator with Mason in 2011 at Stanford. The Commodores ranked 96th nationally this season in points allowed, giving up 31.8 points a game. They gave up 436.6 yards per game, 100th in the country.