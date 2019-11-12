Major League Baseball expanded its investigation into the Houston Astros after The Athletic website reported the team stole signs during home games in 2017 by using a camera positioned in center field.
The report Tuesday quoted pitcher Mike Fiers, who played for the Astros that season, and three other unidentified people with the club. The Astros won the World Series that year — two sources told The Athletic that Houston used the system into the playoffs while another source said it ended before the postseason.
The website said the process was started by a struggling hitter and a coach, neither of whom was identified. The camera at Minute Maid Park was connected to a television monitor in the tunnel between the Astros’ dugout and clubhouse, The Athletic said, and team employees or players would communicate expected pitches by banging a trash can to signal off-speed pitches.
The Astros said in a statement the team “has begun an investigation in cooperation with Major League Baseball” and declined additional comment.
MLB already is investigating the Astros. Assistant general manager Brandon Taubman was fired for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during a clubhouse celebration after the team beat the New York Yankees to win the AL pennant on Oct. 19.
► The St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright agreed to a contract for the 2020 season, increasing the likelihood the veteran pitcher finishes his career with the only major league team for which he has ever played.
The 38-year-old Wainwright was drafted by the Braves in 2000 and traded to the Cardinals three years later. He made his major league debut in 2005 and has been a stalwart for St. Louis the past 14 seasons, going 162-95 with a 3.39 ERA and three All-Star game appearances.
He played last season on a $2 million deal and proved he was still effective, going 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA while helping the Cardinals reach the National League Championship Series.
NFL
Louisiana court won’t revive Saints ‘no-call’ lawsuitNEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s Supreme Court refused to revive a New Orleans Saints fan’s lawsuit against the NFL over officials’ failure to call a penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game.
The court denied a motion to rehear the case without comment Tuesday.
Attorney Antonio LeMon filed the lawsuit after officials failed to flag a Los Angeles Rams player for obvious pass interference and an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. The no-call helped the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.
The state Supreme Court ruled against LeMon in September. He at first said he wouldn’t appeal, but he changed his mind after the Catholic church cited elements of the NFL decision in a request to dismiss ongoing litigation against church officials over alleged sexual abuse.
College Football
Top Wake receiver Surratt out for season with injuryWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt will miss the rest of the season with an unspecified injury that will require surgery.
Coach Dave Clawson disclosed the severity of Surratt’s injury Tuesday but did not provide any further details. The redshirt sophomore appeared to injure his shoulder in the second half of the Demon Deacons’ loss at Virginia Tech last week.
Surratt ranks fifth nationally and first among players from power conferences with 1,001 yards receiving, and is tied for fifth in the FBS with 11 touchdown catches. He was a key component of a Wake Forest offense that ranks 11th nationally and second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with an average of 314.1 yards passing.
Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2) visits No. 3 Clemson (10-0, 7-0) on Saturday.