STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State hired Washington State’s Mike Leach as its new head coach Thursday, bringing one of the nation’s quirkiest and most successful coaches to the Southeastern Conference.
Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after two seasons.
The post-bowl game firing was unusual, but the Bulldogs landed a coach with a long track record of winning at programs that have historically struggled. In 18 years was Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, using his Air Raid offense to set records and consistently reach the postseason.
At Washington State, Leach took over a program that had been mired in the Pac-12 basement and went to five straight bowl games, including an 11-2 season in 2018.
He finished 55-47 in eight seasons with the Cougars. He produced a similar turnaround at Texas Tech, taking the Red Raiders to bowl games in all 10 seasons.
NBA
Beilein says he apologized for ‘thugs’ comment about CavsDETROIT — Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein said Thursday he had apologized after using the word “thugs” during a film session with his players the previous day.
ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein told ESPN he had meant to say “slugs” in reference to the team’s effort level.
Beilein repeated that explanation Thursday after his team’s shootaround in Detroit, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Pistons.
Beilein said he called the players after the initial statement to explain the situation, and said he apologized.
It has been a rocky start for Beilein, a wildly successful college coach who left his job at Michigan to take over the Cavaliers before this season. Cleveland is 10-27 entering Thursday’s game, and there have been hints of dysfunction along the way.
Major League Baseball
Tebow will be at Mets’ spring training for 4th straight yearNEW YORK — Tim Tebow will be at spring training with the New York Mets for the fourth straight year.
The Mets said Thursday the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner will report to major league training camp next month in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
The 32-year-old outfielder hit .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season. He did not play after July 21 because he cut his left hand while fielding a ball in the outfield.
Tebow hit .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton in 2018, when his season ended July 18 because of a broken bone in his right hand.
After a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL, he joined the Mets organization in late 2016. He hit .148 (4-for-27) with no extra-base hits and eight strikeouts during spring training in 2017; .056 (1-for-18) in 2018 and .267 (4-for-15) with no extra-base hits last year.
College
NBA great Barkley donates $1 million to Miles CollegeFAIRFIELD, Ala. — Former Auburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley can add a new feat to his resume: being the first to donate $1 million to Miles College, a historically black institution in Fairfield, Alabama.
Barkley told interim president Bobbie Knight about the donation Wednesday, news outlets reported.
Knight was named interim president last July and is the first woman to lead the HBCU.
Knight said Barkley’s contribution is the largest individual gift the college has received in its 122-year history. It will launch a comprehensive campaign to raise $100 million for the institution, Knight said.
This is the fourth time Barkley has donated to an HBCU. He has previously pledged $1 million to Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College in Atlanta.