STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State fired Joe Moorhead after just two seasons Friday, making the unusual decision to dismiss a coach after a bowl game.
The Bulldogs went 14-12 under Moorhead, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State. He was hired after the 2017 season when Dan Mullen left Mississippi State for Florida.
This season, Mississippi State (6-7) made it to the postseason with a one-point victory against rival Mississippi in the regular-season finale. The Bulldogs then lost 38-28 to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.
The firing comes four days after the Music City Bowl loss. Leading up to that game, there were reports of a post-practice fight between freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader and starting linebacker Willie Gay that left Shrader injured.
Moorhead didn’t confirm a fight or details of Shrader’s injury, but did say before the bowl game that the two players had spoken to each other and the issue was addressed internally. Shrader had been slated to start, but did not play against Louisville.
► Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft, a widely expected move.
The junior Heisman Trophy finalist made the announcement Friday on Twitter. He said he looks forward to “joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.”
Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history. He reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.
College Basketball
North Carolina guard Harris set for surgery for torn ACLCHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina freshman Anthony Harris will have surgery next week for a torn knee ligament suffered in Monday’s win against Yale.
The school said Friday that Harris had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. It came a little more than a year after he tore his left ACL, causing him to miss the rest of his senior season of high school along with his first eight games at UNC in a long recovery.
Harris had appeared in five games with the Tar Heels, averaging 7.5 points in the last four. That included 14 second-half points against UCLA on Dec. 21.
UNC coach Roy Williams called it “one of the most heartbreaking injuries one of my team has ever dealt with.”
► UTEP coach Rodney Terry was discharged Friday from a Miami hospital, where he spent two days being treated for anaphylactic shock.
Terry “is on the mend and expected to make a full recovery,” the school said, but he won’t coach the Miners in their game Saturday at Florida Atlantic. Assistant coach Kenton Paulino will serve as interim coach, just as he did Thursday in UTEP’s loss at FIU.
Terry is expected to resume his duties when UTEP plays host to Southern Miss on Thursday.
NFL
Former Saints player Gleason receiving congressional medalNEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who became a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig’s disease after he was diagnosed with the paralyzing condition, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Jan. 15.
President Donald Trump signed legislation last year awarding Gleason the medal, which is the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy from Louisiana announced the date for the ceremony in a news release Friday, noting Gleason’s struggles with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative neuro-muscular disease commonly referred to as ALS that left Gleason paralyzed.
On the field, Gleason is best known for his electrifying blocked punt during the Saints’ first game in the rebuilt Superdome after 2005’s Hurricane Katrina. The city was still rebuilding from the devastating hurricane when Gleason dove to block a punt in the opening minutes of the game against rival Atlanta Falcons.