There is a story retired pastor Bert Vaughn likes to tell about one of the Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance’s major events years ago.
One year it was Vaughn’s responsibility to secure the offering for the Easter Sunrise Service at Chandler Cemetery, which brings members of a number of different churches in Calhoun and Gordon County together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Well, as he tells it, he needed receptacles to take the offering in and he visited a local establishment — he laughs at not wanting to say its name — to see if he could get some buckets. Well an employee there explained he could not just give the buckets away, as they had to be inventoried.
Well, Vaughn ended up finding some baskets for the offering on that special Sunday, and all was fine, except for the frustration of one young kid. This young kid approached Vaughn later on to tell him if he would please tell his grandmother to let them return to the establishment Vaughn had tried to get the buckets from. Apparently, this grandmother had vowed to never return to the establishment because an employee refused to give the pastor buckets for the offering, Vaughn laughed.
Back when Vaughn first joined the multi-church group, after coming to Calhoun in 1979, it was known as the Gordon County Ministerial Association, and incorporated community ministers from a range of Christian churches, including First Baptist, First Methodist, St. Timothy’s Episcopal, First Presbyterian, Seventh-day Adventist, College Street Church of God, Echota Methodist, Echota Baptist as well as the St. Clement’s Catholic. and even before he came to Calhoun, the group had already been in existence for years, he said.
“I think it strengthens (the church community),” said Bert Vaughn, the retired pastor of Calhoun First Baptist Church who was in the GCCMA for all of his 32 years there. “And it helps us all to see that we should all be working on the same goal. I think it’s important that we can gain an appreciation for each other.”
According to Vaughn, one of the major actions the group began doing shortly after he joined was to establish a transient aid fund, which was used to help those needing help, either with gas or groceries, as they traveled. Churches were the main point of contact for these travelers. But at that time, each church was dealing with them on an individual basis.
But then the pastor of College Creek Church of God at that time came up with an idea, where the group would pool their resources, as he had done with his previous church before coming to Calhoun. A connection with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, which was headquartered in downtown at that time, was made to help ensure the people they were helping were not wanted on any charges.
“The main thing that we did, kind of our reason for existing, was to help with transient aid,” Vaughn said. “The association itself had not had a corporate kind of thing until that (transient fund) happened.”
So when a traveler needing aid came to a church, they would be taken to the sheriff’s office, a verification process would take place, and, if all was good, they would be given a voucher for gas and food.
“Most of them were truly legitimate,” Vaughn said. “Though, we had a few who were shysters.”
Vaughn said when travelers were told they were going to the sheriff’s office before they could get help, it did a good job of weeding out any problem people.
“A lot of them would just travel on,” he added. “It wasn’t that we were trying to be mean. We were just trying to be good stewards of our funds.”
At the time of the retirement, the group had switched from vouchers to Walmart gift cards, and began using the city police department due to their location downtown, Vaughn said.
David McDonald, of Calhoun First Presbyterian Church and the alliance’s current leader, said, “I guess the big city police departments wouldn’t do it, but our guys do a good job.”
Other events the alliance comes together to organize are Lenten Services prior to Easter, Easter morning Sunrise Service, the National Day of Prayer, the Gordon County Hunger Walk and a Community Thanksgiving Service. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of every month at AdventHealth Gordon at noon.
“It really helped us to see what the other guys did and how they did it,” Vaughn said of the joint services, especially at Thanksgiving and Easter. “It helped me have an appreciation for my other denominational brothers and it helped the churches involved in it do the same thing.”
Other events include the annual Christmas in July event, where many churches come together to raise money to buy supplies for local families in need, McDonald said. Also, the annual Hunger Walk is another fundraiser put on by the alliance, with all money raised distributed to local food banks.
But another project the alliance is working on is coordinating with school social workers to help fulfill the needs of students, McDonald added.
The group is always looking to expand its reach and bring more churches together under its alliance, and help out in whatever way they can when needs arise, McDonald said. The alliance has been a strong demonstration to the community of the mutual sense of camaraderie between churches by showing how they all work together toward a common goal.
Those interested in joining the group can contact group leader David McDonald at 706-629-4304 or Ed Archer, of Calhoun First United Methodist Church, at 706-629-2685. Questions may also be directed to these two pastors.