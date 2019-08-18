The Lakeview Middle School volleyball team began the 2019 season with a 25-13, 25-9 home win over Rossville last Monday.
Madolynn Loyd had 14 service points and two blocks for the Lady Warriors, while Jessy Blevins came up with 11 service points in the victory.
Ashley Ladd and Haylee Cross each had two aces for the Lady Bulldogs, while Ladd also picked up one kill.
The junior varsity match went to three sets before Lakeview pulled out a 25-18, 19-25, 15-3 win.
Mercedes Thompson had 25 total service points for Lakeview. AnnaBelle Davis added 11 service points for the hosts.
For Rossville, Stella Stephens served up 11 aces in a row in one stretch. Maya Bible had four aces, followed by Olivia Middlebrooks with two. Alexis Hicks had a pair of kills with Ianna Luttrell adding one.
Rossville edged out by Dade
The Lady Bulldogs’ varsity team pulled off an amazing comeback in the first set against visiting Dade last Tuesday, but weren’t able to keep the momentum as the Lady Wolverines fought back to win in three sets, 24-26, 25-15 and 25-14.
Rossville (0-2) trailed 24-9 and was staring down set point when Ladd stepped to the service line. She then stunned Dade with 17 aces in a row to give the Blue-and-White an improbable first set win. Ladd finished with 18 total aces on the afternoon.
Brooklyn Davis and Callie Hayes each had two aces for Rossville. Piper Newbille picked up two kills. Allie Brooks and Cross both had one kill, while Rilynn Strickland added one assist.
Dade also pulled off a come-from-behind victory in the JV match, winning by scores of 14-25, 25-21 and 15-8.
Bible had 10 aces and one assist for the JV Lady Bulldogs, followed by Stephens with six aces and a kill and Middlebrooks with three aces. Ana Anguiana had an ace, while Luttrell and Cameron Roe both picked up one kill apiece.
Gordon Lee holds off Lakeview
The Lady Trojans’ varsity volleyball team started the 2019 season on the right foot with a 25-21, 25-20 win at Lakeview last Tuesday.
Gordon Lee also won the junior varsity match by scores of 25-12 and 25-9. Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans had not been provided as of press time.
Ziara Thompson had six aces for the varsity Lady Warriors, while Blevins recorded five aces. Tilda Lindroth and Kaile Richez led the defensive effort with eight and six digs, respectively.
JV stats for Lakeview were also not available.
Saddle Ridge gallops past Christian Heritage
The Lady Mustangs opened their new season on Friday with a non-league victory over the Lady Lions in Dalton, 25-8 and 25-8.
Cecelia Davenport had seven kills and a pair of digs. Erin Lemons served up 10 aces to go with seven assists and three digs. Vianca Segarra had six aces and three digs. Maggie Hambrick finished with four aces and a dig, while Fanny Barber had two aces, three digs and two kills.
Also contributing in the victory was Mercedes Mitchell (two assists), Aubrey Nowlin (two digs), Mallony Mitchell (one ace, one dig), Mary Alice Ertz (one ace, one assist), Sierra Nowlin (one kill) and Makenna Meloche (one dig).
In the JV match, Saddle Ridge dropped a three-setter, winning the first set, 25-19, but losing 25-8 before a 15-1 loss in the tiebreaking third set.
Lydia Haggard collected eight aces, three digs and two kills. Lanie Hamilton had three aces and two digs. Alesia Leaks recorded three digs and Olivia White had four digs.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Mary Kate Thurman (six digs, four assists, one ace), Emma Hixon (three digs, two kills, one ace) and Libby Kate Parnell (seven digs).