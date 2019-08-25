The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs varsity squad claimed a thrilling three-set victory at Lakeview last Monday.
Saddle Ridge trailed 24-14 in the opening set, but put on an unbelievable rally to tie the score at 25 apiece. Lakeview would eventually take the set, 27-25, but the Navy-and-Red rode the momentum of the comeback to 25-22 and 25-15 victories in the next two sets to win the match.
Fanny Barber had six aces, 10 digs and a pair of kills for the Lady Mustangs. Vianca Segarra finished with four aces, five digs and a kill. Erin Lemons had eight digs to go with three aces, three assists and three kills, while Maggie Hambrick led the defensive effort with 15 digs and a pair of aces.
Also contributing in the win was Cecelia Davenport (three kills, one block, one dig), Mercedes Mitchell (one ace, one assist), Mallony Mitchell (three digs, two kills), Makenna Meloche (one dig, one kill), Mary Alice Ertz (two digs), Aubrey Nowlin (one ace, one dig) and Sierra Nowlin (one dig).
Lily Qualls had four aces for Lakeview. Madolynn Loyd also added four aces to go with two kills, while Tilda Lindroth recorded 16 digs.
In the night’s junior varsity match, Saddle Ridge claimed victory by scores of 25-18 and 25-21.
Lanie Hamilton had eight aces and two kills in the win. Lydia Haggard collected seven digs, four aces and three kills. Alesia Leaks finished with four aces and a kill. Mary Kate Thurman had three aces and two digs, while Emma Hixon recorded five digs, two aces and three kills. Libby Kate Parnell (two digs), Jessica Morris (two kills) and Mandy Moyer (one ace) also got on the stat sheet.
AnnaBelle Davis had six aces and two kills for the JV Lady Warriors, while Mercedes Thompson served up seven aces.
The Heritage Lady Generals took a volleyball doubleheader over Lakeview Tuesday afternoon in Boynton.
The Heritage varsity won 25-16 and 25-22, while the JV scores were 25-21 and 25-11 in favor of the home team.
Ava Davey and Haylee Brownsey had eight kills each for Heritage, followed by Carmiya Motter with five kills. Aaliyah Rodgers led the Lady Generals with five aces.
The Lady Warriors got seven digs from Lindroth in the varsity match. In the JV match, Davis had four aces, three kills and six total service points, while Thompson finished with three kills and a pair of aces.
The Lady Generals went on win at Saddle Ridge on Thursday afternoon.
Heritage’s varsity claimed a 25-19, 25-20 win behind seven kills and seven aces from Rodgers, while Georgia Taylor led with nine assists.
For the Lady Mustangs, Hambrick had 10 digs, two aces and a kill. Lemons finished with nine digs, four assists, two kills and an ace. Barber served up three aces to go with three digs and a kill, while Segarra had two aces, three digs and a kill.
Also getting in the books was Mallony Mitchell (one block, one kill), Makenna Meloche (two digs, one kill), Ertz (one ace, one dig), Sierra Nowlin (two digs) and Aubrey Nowlin (two kills, one dig).
The Heritage JV team also won in straight sets, 25-9 and 25-15. No further details on the Lady Generals had been provided as of press time.
Haggard had five digs, two aces and a kill for Saddle Ridge. Hixon picked up four digs and a kill. Hamilton had two digs and an ace. Olivia White chipped in with a kill and a dig, while Moyer also added a dig.
The Lakeview varsity Lady Warriors picked up a 25-21, 25-6 win over Dade County in Trenton on Thursday. Jessy Blevins paced the offense with 10 aces for the Red-and-White.
Dade would turn the tables in the junior varsity match, claiming a 25-13, 27-25 victory. Thompson had six aces for Lakeview in the loss.
The LaFayette Lady Ramblers’ varsity and JV teams swept a doubleheader at New Hope Middle School in Whitfield County last Monday to get their seasons off to 1-0 starts.
The LaFayette JV squad won its match, 25-10 and 25-8, while the varsity picked up a 25-13, 25-8 victory.
Erin Ball had a big night with eight aces and three kills. Micheala Baker finished with five aces and three kills. Kenedy Ludy added an ace and an assist, while also Gracie Headrick had an ace and an assist.
Jayda English finished with nine aces on the day, while Gracie Rambo picked up three aces. Jenna Torbett had four assists, while Elizabeth Blas Gonzalez, Rhiannon Ramriez and Mya Woodard all had one ace apiece.
In Flintstone on Thursday, the Gordon Lee varsity Lady Trojans defeated Chattanooga Valley in straight sets, 25-10 and 25-11, before the Lady Eagles claimed the JV match in a three-set thriller, 24-26, 25-23 and 16-14. Individual statistics for Gordon Lee had not been provided as of press time.
For CVMS, Cami Towns had an ace in the varsity match, while setter Emily Ensley was a standout. In the JV match, standouts included setter Deborah Gutierrez, along with the serving of Captain Autumn Blevins and Emma Bowman.
The Lady Eagles rebounded to score a 25-11, 25-17 varsity win at Rossville on Thursday.
Sara Friar, Allie Young and Caitlyn Smolik had three aces each for the Lady Eagles, followed by Betsy Hixon with two and Towns with one.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Ashley Ladd had four aces. Haylee Cross finished with two aces, while Rilynn Strickland and Savannah Hall each had one kill.
CVMS also won the junior varsity match by scores of 25-6 and 25-18.
Bowman spurred the CVMS victory with 10 consecutive unanswered serves at one point in the match. Other standouts included Blevins, Kylee Thurman and Isabella Boyko.
Ana Anguiana had four aces for Rossville. Ianna Luttrell added three aces and one kill. Stella Stephens recorded two aces and two kills, while Maya Bible added one ace and one kill.
Rossville would finally get that long-awaited first victory of the season on Friday with a 25-10, 19-25, 15-5 win at Christian Heritage in a non-league match.
Cross and Piper Newbille had seven aces each for the Lady Bulldogs, while Newbille added a pair of kills. Ashley Ladd served up six aces and Strickland finished with three aces, two assists and a kill.
The Lady Lions would take the JV match, 25-5 and 25-15. Stephens had three aces and a kill for Rossville in the loss.