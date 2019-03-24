The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles opened their 2019 track season with 56 points in a win over Ringgold (39) and Saddle Ridge (31) Friday afternoon in Ringgold.
The Lady Eagles got first-place points from Amiyah Smith in the 100 (13.80) and the 200 (26.69), Katieann Thompson in the 400 (1:03) and 4x100 relay team (57.86).
Finishing in second place for CVMS was Thompson in the high jump (4-6), Alexis Wheeler in the discus (76-1), Hayley Strickland in the 1600 (6:59), Koda O’Dell in the 100 (14.20), Madison Lennon in the 800 (2:51) and the 4x400 ‘A’ relay team (5:09).
Third-place finishers included Smith in the long jump (13-2), Lennon in the 100 hurdles (19.10), Autumn Pasley in the discus (64-9), Ava Rosenbloom in the high jump (4-2), Cate Voyles in the 100 (14.37) and the 4x400 ‘B’ relay team (5:29).
Finishing fourth was Wheeler in the shot put (23-7.5), Lennon in the discus (62-8), Voyles in the high jump (4-0) and in the 800 (3:01), O’Dell in the 200 (30.28) and Macey Smith in the 100 hurdles (19.83).
Ringgold had three wins, two by Maddy Bacon in the high jump (4-10) and the 100 hurdles (17.0). The 4x400 relay team also took first in 5:02.
Savannah Stevens was second in the shot put (24-2.5), while other runner-up finishers for the Lady Tigers were Hannah Scott in the long jump (13-10.25), Allie Logan in the 100 hurdles (18.41) and the 4x100 relay team (58.34).
Third-place finishers included Bacon in the 400 (1:06), Riley Burdette in the shot put (23-9), Emma Varnell in the 1600 (7:03) and Madeline Matthews in the 800 (2:55).
Taking fourth for Ringgold was Logan in the 100 (14.56), Scott in the 400 (1:12), Madelyn Jackson in the long jump (12-3) and Raegan Pitts in the 1600 (7:24).
Saddle Ridge got a new school record from Auriyan McClure as she won the long jump (14-11). Lexi Baker swept the shot put (25-10.5) and the discus (80-3.5), while Haynie Gilstrap won the 800 (2:48) and the 1600 (6:19).
McClure was second in the 200 (28.18) and the 400 (1:04), while the 4x100 relay team took third (1:00).
Results of the boys’ meet were not provided as of press time.