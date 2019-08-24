The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs got the softball season off to a good start last Tuesday with a 4-0 win at Dade County. Olivia Free got the victory in the circle, striking out eight batters, while Olivia Acuff went 2-for-4 and scored twice. Alivia Hughes also had two hits in four at-bats.
Saddle Ridge went on to participate in the Jesse Raines Memorial Tournament at the Jack Mattox Complex over the weekend and went 4-2 before losing out in the semifinals late Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Mustangs defeated Dalton (8-2), LaFayette (6-2) and New Hope (3-2), but suffered a loss to Rockmart (14-2). Saddle Ridge would beat Lakeview (4-2) in the quarterfinals before a 11-3 loss to Heritage in the semis.
Lakeview 12, LaFayette 2
The Lady Warriors scored 10 times in the top of the first inning and went on to a three-inning win at LaFayette last Tuesday.
Carlee Wilson knocked in three runs and scored three times. Tatyanna Long went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Lexi Downey also went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Emma House had a triple and an RBI for LaFayette, while Kaylee Tatum added a double.
Lakeview 6, LaFayette 0 (JV)
In the junior varsity game, the Red-and-White posted the win behind five innings of two-hit ball from Breanna Johnson, who struck out 10 and did not walk a single batter. Micha Valdes paced the offense by going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Lady Ramblers got a double from Gracie Fitzgerald and a single off the bat of Marlie Day.
Gordon Lee 8, Dalton 0
Sydney Garrett struck out 11 batters and the Lady Trojans opened the 2019 softball season with an perfect game against Dalton in Dalton on Thursday.
Kate Chambers came up with two hits and drove in three runs, while Sadie Patrick, McCartney Angel and Gracie Helton also had RBIs as the Navy-and-White picked up the win.
Gordon Lee 6, Chattooga 0
One day after Garrett’s perfect game, Lilly McCullough allowed just one hit and one walk as she shut down the Lady Indians in a non-league game on Friday.
McCullough finished with eight strikeouts in five innings for Gordon Lee. Angel and Dallas Wagoner had two hits each in the victory. Sadie Hughes finished with two RBIs, while Wagoner and Chambers had one RBI each.
At the Jesse Raines Memorial Tournament, Gordon Lee scored wins over Cleveland (8-1) and Lakeview (5-1), but suffered a 6-0 loss to Rockmart, who would go on to be declared the champions.