Six different Lady Generals found the net as Heritage collected a 9-1 win over Lakeview last Wednesday to stay unbeaten in NGAC play.
Brooke Fairchild scored twice and assisted on two more goals. Lila Langston and Mady Terry both scored twice in the win, while solo goals were tallied by Zoie St. John, Taylor Wade and Lyndsi Wright. Allie Boyd also was credited with an assist.
Wright, Natalie Butler, Molly Cason, Lindsay Davies, Emilie Freeman, Lily Langston and Briley Simpson were named as defensive standouts by head coach Mike Craft, while keeper Lauren Mock got the win in net.
Lakeview’s lone goal came on a penalty kick. Individual scoring for the Lady Warriors had not been provided as of press time.
The boys’ match was played earlier this season.
Heritage girls 6, LaFayette 0
The Lady Generals got a hat trick and a pair of assists from Fairchild in a shutout win over LaFayette on Thursday. Cason had a goal and two assists, Terry scored once and assisted on another goal, while St. John and Wade each found the net once.
Mock had two saves for Heritage, while Emily Holcomb added one save. Cason, along with Butler, Davies, Freeman, Simpson, Anna Bradford and Lily Langston led the defensive charge for Heritage (7-0 in NGAC).
Heritage boys 2, LaFayette 1
The Generals also picked up a win over the Ramblers in a match played on Friday. Tipton Smartt scores the first goal of the afternoon for Heritage, while Landon Guthrie assisted on the second goal of the night, which was scored by Chipper Grayson.
Inyoung Kim and Evan Wamsley were praised for their defensive play during the match.
Individual scoring for LaFayette had not been provided as of press time.
Trion girls 2, Saddle Ridge 1
The Lady Mustangs dropped a narrow decision at home against the Bulldogs on Thursday, but despite the loss, head coach Susan Key called it her team’s “best game of (the) season”.
Addison Sanders found the net for the Lady Mustangs off an assist by Jadha Ayala late in the second half. However, Trion would score once in both halves to claim the victory.
Trion boys 0, Saddle Ridge 0
In the nightcap, the Mustangs and Bulldogs battled to a scoreless draw.
Keeper Lake Johnson had several saves to keep his team in the match. Defensive standouts included Mali Davis, Micah Newsom, Beck Thrash and Nathan Ball, while other top performers included Garren Kennedy, Landon Kennedy, Levi Ledford and Jacob Hamilton.
Dade girls 2, Chattanooga Valley 0
The Lady Wolverines scored twice in the closing minutes of the match for a win last Tuesday.
Shelly Mack and Alli Young were praised for their performances in the midfield for CVMS, while defender Kylee Hixson was also named as a standout.
Chattanooga Valley boys 3, Dade 2
The Eagles got two goals and an assist from team captain Joshua Wingard in a win over the Wolverines. Carson Middleton scored the other goal for the Eagles.
Head coach Patton Hunt said midfielder Jayden Curtis “had his best game of the season”, while keeper Logan Fouts made multiple saves to help secure the victory.
Chattanooga Valley girls 2, Rossville 0
In Thursday’s girls’ match at Ridgeland High School, the Lady Eagles got solo goals from Betsy Hixon and Annabelle Casto. Carrie Ann Hill and Mattie Smith were standouts on offense for CVMS, while Kylie Thurman and Madeline Moore led the defensive charge.
Chattanooga Valley boys 4, Rossville 3
The Eagles got two goals each from Wingard and Middleton in a one-goal victory over the Bulldogs in the second half of the annual Panther Cup.
Luke Morehouse had multiple shots on goal for CVMS, while head coach Patton Hunt named Ben Wilhelm as a defensive standout.
Graysin Harris scored once for the Bulldogs. Kyler Apostle found the net on a header, following a corner kick from Blake Ferguson, while Ferguson scored on a penalty kick. All three Rossville goals came in the second half.