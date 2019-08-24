Chattanooga Valley held a 13-8 lead at halftime on Tuesday, but gave up a second-half touchdown and dropped a narrow 14-13 decision to Heritage in the Eagles’ home and season-opener.
Quarterback John Hill went 4-of-7 passing for 90 yards with two touchdowns and was picked off once. Judd Anderson caught two passes for 60 yards, both going for scores, while Flint Dempsey had 30 yards receiving on just two grabs. CVMS also finished with 60 yards rushing on 16 total attempts. Carson Middleton carried seven times for 48 yards and Dempsey added 11 yards on three rushes.
Defensively, Zion Fleming had four tackles. Javen Lewis had three stops and a sack. Anderson picked off a pass, while Middleton, Lewis and Charlie Davis all had one tackle for loss.
Individual statistics for the Generals had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee 14, Lakeview 0
The Trojans picked up touchdowns from Brock Rochester and D.J. Parker in a season-opening shutout victory at Lakeview on Thursday.
The defense was extremely active for the Trojans. Layne Parrish forced two fumbles and Tyler Swaggerty forced one. Zach Walston had five tackles. Avery Bloodworth had several tackles, while Ben Gilliam picked up a safety on a quarterback sack.
Individual statistics for the Warriors (0-1) had not been provided as of press time.