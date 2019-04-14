The Ringgold Middle School Tigers had just four hits last Tuesday night, but took advantage of six Westside errors and parlayed them all into a 10-1 victory in a non-conference game in Ringgold.
Ringgold did most of its damage in the bottom of the first as they put seven runs on the board. Ty Gilbert, Dawsyn Ware, Sam Crew and Brady Hermann all had singles, while Crew and Hermann had two RBIs each. Cade Tankersley, Myles Hudson and Jacob Garnica all had one RBI apiece.
Brent Lee Raby, Sebastian Haggard, Conner Christopher and Hudson all threw for the Tigers with Raby getting the victory. The quartet combined for 10 strikeouts.
Ringgold 7, Lakeview 6
The Tigers got a two-out double by Gilbert in the bottom of the ninth and Gilbert would score moments later to give the home team a one-run win over their county rivals on Thursday.
Ringgold went up 6-2 after four runs in the bottom of the third inning, only to see the Warriors tie the game with four runs of their own in the top of the fifth.
Ross Norman had two doubles on the day for the Tigers. Crew doubled and knocked in a run. Bryson Bethune had two RBIs for Ringgold, while Ware collected one RBI.
Crew started the game on the mound and pitched 3.2 innings. He gave up two earned runs on two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts. Norman pitched the final 5.1 innings in relief. He gave up four unearned runs on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
Tres Brown got the start for Lakeview and went 2.2 innings, allowing six runs on six hits with one strikeout. Only two of the runs he allowed were earned. Dylan Blankenship fanned 10 Ringgold hitters in six innings of relief. He gave up just one earned run on two hits, but was saddled with a tough loss.
Brown had two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs, while Carter Wilson doubled and knocked in two runs for Lakeview.
Heritage 10, Ringgold 6
The Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday, but their rally would still fall four runs short as they dropped a decision to the Generals.
Heritage led 3-0 after putting up three runs in the top of the fourth inning. They erupted for six runs in the top of the fifth to boost their lead to 9-0. The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the fifth, but the Generals tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Landon Skeen was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Generals. Max Owens knocked in a pair of runs, while Zach Barrett and Eli Totherow had one RBI each.
J.J. Hunt pitched the first five innings. He allowed two earned runs on one hit and two walks and finished with eight strikeouts. Skeen pitched the final two innings. He gave up three earned runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
The final three runs of the game for the Tigers crossed the plate on a homerun by Gilbert. Garnica, Hudson and Clint Carlock also had singles for Ringgold, while Carlock and Christopher had one RBI apiece.
Gilbert pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs on one hit and five walks with six strikeouts. He was one of four pitchers used by Ringgold in the game. Gilbert, along with Hudson, Christopher and Raby, combined to give up seven earned runs on just three hits with 11 walks and seven strikeouts.
Gordon Lee 22, Saddle Ridge 0
The Trojans beat the Mustangs in the Walker County Cup tournament in Chickamauga on Saturday.
Nate Dunfee had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Bo Rhudy had three RBIs. Kade Cowan was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, while Blake Rodgers, Holt Roberts and Conner Whitman had two RBIs apiece.
Brodie Genter walked two batters and struck out six in two innings of work on the mound.
Gordon Lee 12, Chattanooga Valley 0
The Trojans followed up on Saturday with a victory over the Eagles in five innings.
Hunter Holmes had two hits and three RBIs for the Trojans. Cowan knocked in a pair of runs, while Rhudy, Whitman and Logan Webb had one RBI each.
Rhudy went three innings on the mound. He gave up one hit and one walk with six strikeouts. Rodgers pitched the last two innings. He struck out four and did not allow a hit.
Dakota Stone had the only hit for the Eagles, a single.
LaFayette 15, Chattanooga Valley 4
The LaFayette improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the NGAC with a road win over the Eagles on Thursday afternoon.
Zach Barrett would give up just five hits and two walks in six innings to get the win. Two of the four runs he allowed were earned and he finished with six strikeouts.
Sam Hall delivered a two-run single as part of a three-run first inning and Austin Tucker plated two runs on a single in the second. Barrett, who had an RBI in the first inning, added two more in the fifth. Nick Adams would also picked up an RBI in the fifth and the Ramblers would blow the game open with seven runs in the top of the sixth.
Tucker finished with two hits and four RBIs, while Zain Smith went 2-for-3 and scored three times.
Chattanooga Valley got two runs in the bottom of the fourth on RBI-singles by Connor Gorzycki and Bryson Duke. Levi Millsaps tripled in a run in the sixth, while Eastton Broome would bring in Gorzycki later in the inning on a fielder’s choice. No further details for the Eagles were provided as of press time.
Rossville 23, Saddle Ridge 17
The Bulldogs scored nine times in the top of the seventh inning and shut out the Mustangs in the bottom of the seventh to claim a wild victory Thursday afternoon in Rock Spring.
Chase Watkins had two hits, scored three times and drove in five runs for the Bulldogs. Logan Smith had three hits and knocked in four runs. Kayden Adams and J.D. Holder each had three hits and three RBIs. Ethan Waters also knocked in three runs for Rossville. Logan Fowler had two hits and two RBIs, while Hunter Estemeyer had one RBI.
Three pitchers saw action for the Bulldogs with Waters getting credit for the victory.
Cole Spears led the Mustangs with three hits, including a homerun. He finished with four RBIs. Jaxon Greene had one hit — a double — and he also finished with four RBIs. Jacob Bond knocked in two runs, while Haven Yancy and Dalton Griffin each had one RBI.
Griffin, one of four pitchers used by Saddle Ridge, was tagged with loss.