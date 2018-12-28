A Michigan man driving a 2016 Peterbilt swerved off the side of Interstate 75 said he was trying to avoid being hit by another vehicle.
According to Georgia State Patrol reports:
Jeffrey Fife, 48, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was driving southbound on Interstate 75 in between exit 317 and exit 318 when he swerved off the right side of the interstate. This accident took place on Friday around 8:30 a.m., and only involved Fife’s vehicle. There were no injuries.
GSP reported that Fife swerved off the road in order to avoid being hit by another vehicle. While there was heavy rain in the area during this time, the weather didn’t seem to be a factor in the accident.