NEW YORK — The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s manager, staying in-house to replace the ousted Carlos Beltrán, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday.
Rojas would take over for Beltrán, who left the Mets last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of ex-big leaguer Moises Alou. The former minor league manager has been with the organization since 2007 but had never coached in the majors before joining Mickey Callaway’s staff last season.
Callaway was fired after the season, and Rojas interviewed for the vacancy in November before New York hired Beltrán.
Beltrán’s tenure lasted 2½ months and ended after baseball commissioner Rob Manfred singled him out in a report on a cheating scheme used by the Astros during their World Series championship season in 2017. The Mets announced he was out as manager three days later.
► The Milwaukee Brewers’ home ballpark will have a new name next year after a 20-year deal with Miller comes to an end.
American Family Insurance announced Tuesday evening that Miller Park will become American Family Field next Jan. 1. A new logo and other branding elements will be revealed later this year.
The Brewers a year ago announced the 15-year naming rights deal with American Family, but the name of the ballpark was not known until now.
NBA
Longtime Cardinals receiver Fitzgerald buys stake in Suns PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald purchased a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.
Fitzgerald just finished his 16th season with the Cardinals and is among the most productive receivers in NFL history. He recently signed a one-year deal to return for 2020.
The 36-year-old Fitzgerald is often at Suns games, sitting courtside with managing partner Robert Sarver.
Sarver said in a statement Wednesday that Fitzgerald “has been a great ambassador for our organization for years” and “brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor.”
Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler, said he “has a special place in my heart for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and I have a great deal of respect for Robert.”
Basketball
Hall of Fame high school coach Wootten dies at 88HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Morgan Wootten, a Hall of Fame basketball coach who built DeMatha High School into a national powerhouse and mentored several future NBA stars during a career that spanned parts of six decades, has died. He was 88.
The school announced his death on Twitter, writing, “The Wootten Family is saddened to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten passed away” on Tuesday night surrounded by his family.
Wootten coached DeMatha, a private Catholic school in Hyattsville, from 1956 to 2002. He went 1,274-192 and retired as the winningest high school coach in history, although he now ranks second.
Wootten never had a losing season and won at least 30 games on 10 different occasions.
Wootten, who was born in Durham, North Carolina, on April 21, 1931, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. He was introduced at the ceremony by Red Auerbach, the Hall of Fame coach of the Boston Celtics.