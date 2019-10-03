NEW YORK — Mickey Callaway was fired by the New York Mets on Thursday after missing the playoffs in both his seasons as manager.
The move came four days after New York wrapped up an 86-76 season that marked a nine-win improvement over his 2018 debut.
But a strong second half wasn’t enough to save the embattled Callaway, who had one year remaining on his contract. New York went 46-26 following the All-Star break and made an unlikely charge into the National League wild-card race, only to be eliminated during the final week.
The Mets became the seventh team seeking a new manager this offseason, joining the Angels, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Pirates and Royals.
While the Mets made strides, it’s no surprise general manager Brodie Van Wagenen wanted to make a change and bring in his own choice to manage the team. The 44-year-old Callaway was hired under previous GM Sandy Alderson and retained after Van Wagenen, a former player agent, took the job nearly a year ago.
► Major League Baseball’s average attendance dropped 1.7% this year for its fourth straight decline, and five of the six biggest drops were by teams with losing records.
Toronto, Seattle, San Francisco and Detroit combined for more than 1.8 million fewer tickets, and a 259-388 won-lost record.
The 30 teams averaged 28,339, according to the commissioner’s office, down from 28,830 last year — the first time the average was below 30,000 since 2003. Total attendance of 68.5 million was down more than 5 million from 2015.
NFL
Darnold focused on making sure ‘I’m not going to die’FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold is eager to play in a game again, but the New York Jets quarterback is focused on his health and safety before returning to the field.
Darnold has not played since the season opener because of mononucleosis and has been dealing with an enlarged spleen, a common symptom of the illness. The quarterback will have an ultrasound on the spleen Friday and have blood tests — all which could determine whether he will play Sunday at Philadelphia.
If the swelling has subsided, Darnold could be cleared to play. The 22-year-old quarterback said he has been practicing as if he will play, but Darnold wants to be safe and make sure “I’m not going to die” if he does take the field.
Darnold added that he has customized padding that he will wear when he can play to protect his spleen area.
WNBA
League looks into Sparks GM’s comments after lossNEW YORK — The WNBA is looking into an obscenity-laced speech that included racial epithets made by Los Angeles general manager Penny Toler in the locker room after the Sparks lost Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals in Connecticut.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on ESPN on Thursday “we understand the heat of the moment and that the Sparks lost in the semifinals, but we don’t condone that kind of language and will be reviewing it over the next few days.”
A story on ESPN, citing anonymous players, said the Sparks general manager went into the locker room after the 26-point loss on Sept. 19 and used the offensive language. In the story, Toler did not dispute using the language, but said she did not direct it at players.
The Sparks were swept in the best-of-five series and star Candace Parker only played 11 minutes in the elimination game. Coach Derek Fisher benched his entire starting five for the entire fourth quarter with his team down double digits.
Fisher, a former NBA player and coach of the New York Knicks from 2014-16, finished his first season as coach in the WNBA.