NEW YORK — Mets slugger Pete Alonso visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on Tuesday to donate the custom cleats and baseball bat honoring first responders that he used in a game on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Alonso presented the equipment to museum president Alice M. Greenwald. He said “it means the world” that the memorial wanted the gear for its permanent collection.
The 24-year-old rookie surprised his teammates with customized spikes to wear during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which the Mets won by scoring nine runs on 11 hits. He had spent weeks jotting down their shoe sizes, preferred brands and styles, then hired a company to paint them red, white and blue with lettering for first-responder units.
The museum reached out to Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon about acquiring Alonso’s shoes.
Greenwald thanked Alonso for “such a meaningful gesture of remembrance and respect” and called it an “extraordinary gift.”
Boxing
Laila Ali among first female nominees for Hall of FameCANASTOTA, N.Y. — Laila Ali is among the first female fighters to appear on the ballot for the 2020 class of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
The daughter of Muhammad Ali was joined by 11 others Tuesday for an international panel of voters: Sumya Anani, Regina Halmich, Holly Holm, Susi Kentikian, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, Jisselle Salandy, Mary Jo Sanders, Laura Serrano, Ana Maria Torres and Ann Wolfe.
Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley and Timothy Bradley are among the dozen boxers added to the men’s modern ballot for 2020. The others are Jorge Arce, Vuyani Bungu, Joel Casamayor, Diego Corrales, Carl Froch, Sergio Martinez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver and Israel Vazquez.
Balloting results will be announced in December. Induction is June 14 in Canastota, New York.
Golf
Korean Tour suspends player 3 years for obscene gestureSEOUL, South Korea — The Korea PGA suspended Bio Kim on Tuesday for three years for making an obscene gesture at the crowd on the 16th hole of the final round because of noise from a cellphone camera.
Yonhap News Agency reported that Kim knelt before cameras and apologized to fans after his disciplinary hearing.
The suspension is effective immediately for Kim, who won the Gyeongbuk Open for his second Korean Tour victory this year. He leads the Order of Merit and points list for player of the year.
Yonhap also reported that Kim was fined 10 million won ($8,350).
Kim, who qualified for the PGA Tour in 2011 but failed to keep his card, had a one-shot lead Sunday when he teed off on the 16th hole and heard noise from a camera. He turned to his right, raised his middle finger toward the crowd and slammed his driver.
College Football
Division III team cancels its season amid flurry of injuriesGRINNELL, Iowa — Division III school Grinnell College canceled the remainder of its football season because of injuries that whittled its roster to just 28 players.
The school announced Tuesday that it will forfeit its final seven games, starting with Saturday’s contest against St. Norbert College.
Grinnell said it has lost 11 of its 39 players for some if not all of the season, adding that it is unwilling to compromise the health and safety of its players.
Grinnell lost its first three games by a combined score of 114-3.