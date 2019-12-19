MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis center James Wiseman said he had withdrawn from school as the likely NBA lottery pick gets ready to begin his pro career.
The 7-foot-1 freshman said Thursday in an Instagram post that he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.” Wiseman added that “ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA.”
Wiseman is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
This decision ends Wiseman’s tumultuous college career after only three games. Wiseman was the biggest prize in a Memphis recruiting class that was ranked as the nation’s best, but he was serving an NCAA suspension for most of the season.
The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games because his family received $11,500 to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. Although Penny Hardaway wasn’t Memphis’ coach at the time, the NCAA ruled the payment wasn’t allowed because he was acting as a booster.
Major League Baseball
Source: Union files grievance against Yankees for EllsburyNEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association filed a grievance against the New York Yankees in an attempt to regain the remaining $26 million due released outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.
The grievance was disclosed by a person familiar with the process who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made. Barring a settlement, the grievance will be heard by arbitrator Mark Irvings.
New York converted Ellsbury’s $153 million, seven-year contract to non-guaranteed, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment, then released the 36-year-old outfielder on Nov. 20. The Yankees said he was treated by Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta without the team’s permission.
Ellsbury contends any treatment he received without authorization was for a non-baseball-related injury or condition, which does not require the club’s consent.
Ellsbury has not played since 2017 because of a variety of ailments. He is owed more than $21.1 million for 2020 plus a $5 million buyout of a $21 million team option for 2021.
NFL
Super Bowl-winning coaches among Hall of Fame finalistsFive Super Bowl-winning coaches and such NFL champion players as Roger Craig, Drew Pearson and Donnie Shell are among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s special centennial class.
A 25-member panel of pro football experts is charged with selecting 10 senior players, two coaches and three contributors who will be inducted into the shrine in Canton, Ohio, next year as part of the league’s celebration of its 100th season. On Thursday, 20 seniors, eight coaches and 10 contributors were identified as finalists.
Several Hall of Famers, including John Madden, Ron Wolf and Bill Polian, are on the committee that in January will vote for the inductees.
The finalists in the coaching category are Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves and Dick Vermeil. Cowher, Flores, Holmgren, Johnson and Vermeil all won Super Bowls.
The 20 nominated players are wide receivers Cliff Branch, LaVern Dilweg, Harold Carmichael, Mac Speedie and Pearson; offensive linemen Jim Covert, Ox Emerson, Winston Hill, Duke Slater, and Al Wistert; running backs Craig, Verne Lewellen and Cecil Isbell, who also played defensive back; defensive backs Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris and Shell; linebackers Randy Gradishar, Tommy Nobis and Ed Sprinkle, who also played on the defensive line; and defensive tackle Alex Karras.