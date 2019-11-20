MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NCAA cleared heralded Memphis freshman James Wiseman to return to the basketball court on Jan. 12.
Wiseman will sit out a total of 12 games under a decision announced by the NCAA. The sports governing body also announced Wednesday that Wiseman must donate $11,500 to charity of his choice to regain his eligibility.
Wiseman withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA on Nov. 14 after Memphis played him in the Tigers’ first three games of the season. The 16th-ranked Tigers were 2-1 with the 7-foot-1 center on the court.
Once Wiseman withdrew his lawsuit, Memphis held him out of a win over Alcorn State while working to resolve his eligibility status with the NCAA. His first game back will be when the Tigers visit South Florida.
The NCAA had ruled Wiseman was “likely ineligible” due to $11,500 coach Penny Hardaway gave the center’s family for moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.
Major League Baseball
Astros owner Crane mum on sign-stealing investigationARLINGTON, Texas — Houston Astros owner Jim Crane declined comment Wednesday on Major League Baseball’s investigation into allegations of sign-stealing.
While walking through the lobby of the luxury hotel where owners were meeting, Crane stopped briefly when approached by reporters.
“If you want to talk about baseball, I’ll talk about baseball,” Crane said. “What else do you want to talk about?”
When someone started to ask whether he had any comment about the allegations, Crane didn’t even let that question get finished before responding, “Any other issues?”
Two sheriff’s deputies working security in the lobby then stepped in and escorted the Astros owner toward a flight of stairs that led upstairs to where the meetings were taking place.
Golf
Fowler replaces Koepka on U.S. Presidents Cup teamBrooks Koepka withdrew from the Presidents Cup because of a knee injury he suffered last month in South Korea.
He was replaced by Rickie Fowler.
Koepka is the No. 1 player in the world and was the leading qualifier for the Presidents Cup, which will be played Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.
Koepka said he had been in contact with U.S. captain Tiger Woods and told him that despite constant rehabilitation, he was unable to play.
Koepka had stem cell treatment on his left knee during the short offseason, and then slipped on a wet piece of cement during the CJ Cup, which caused him to withdraw and return home to Florida to seek treatment.
NFL
Jets RB Bell rips league for ‘random’ fifth HGH testFLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Le’Veon Bell is throwing a flag on the NFL’s drug testing policy.
The New York Jets running back said Wednesday he has been unfairly targeted by the league after taking a fifth test this season for performance enhancers and criticizes the NFL’s policy.
“I done had 5 ‘random’ HGH blood test in 10 weeks,” Bell tweeted. “@NFL I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there.
The random drug testing is part of a collectively bargained policy between the NFL and NFL Players Association. An independent administrator determines via a computer program which players are tested each week. Per NFL rules, players with no previous violations of the policy on performance enhancers won’t be tested more than six times in a calendar year.
Bell was suspended by the NFL for two games in 2014 while he was with Pittsburgh after he was charged with marijuana possession and DUI, a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. He was also suspended four games in 2016 for missing a test.