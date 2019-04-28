Carolyn Cothran didn’t fully realize she was providing the most significant written account available today of her community’s history until her first books rolled off the press and people began requesting them.
“It was a huge project,” she says. “I had no intention of doing any such thing. I never even thought of it.”
Cothran unwittingly embarked on the project when her classmates kept bringing her old photos and newspaper articles about the community during the Everett Springs Schools class reunions each year. She credits her good friend, Martha Kemp, with the book idea. Kemp, she says, urged her to compile the accumulating memorabilia.
“It became a big collection,” Cothran says. I started collecting that stuff and putting it in there in the book,” she says. “It was 2005 when I said, ‘OK, we’ve got to print this.’”
The book went to print that year in time for the annual Everett Springs Schools reunion, and in keeping with the volume’s status as a labor of love, Cothran made the decision to sell it at cost. She had no idea how popular it would be.
“I charged what it cost to be printed,” she says. “We thought we’d sell about 25 copies. Well, they were gone that day.”
She printed 50 more, and they disappeared like hotcakes. She ended up moving a total of about 225 copies. People still ask about purchasing the book, she says, but it’s out of print now, owing to the fact that the local printer who had the files has closed up shop.
The book
“A History of Everett Springs Schools: 1877 to 1959” didn’t start as a book project. At this point, however, the volume is ubiquitous among members of the Everett Springs community in northern Floyd County. When a newcomer asks a question about community history, longtime residents inevitably whip out the white volume with the plain, black lettering on its cover.
The pages house the history of a rural community that was once a bustling educational center with its own stores and even a hotel and a courthouse. The account centers largely around the schools that formed in the area, beginning in the late 1800s when adult students began attending the Moore Seminary and living on the grounds. Cothran mentions other schools, including the Barton School, and Utopia, which both burned, necessitating the transfer of their students to the Everett Springs Schools. There are photos of seminary and public schools students from the late 1800s on as well as newspaper stories from the days when Everett Springs School was operational. Excerpts from other local history books, letters and school system records provide additional information.
Cothran emphasizes the idea that the education options, though far removed from town, provided a solid start for young people through qualified, devoted instructors.
“Throughout the years, Everett Springs School students were blessed with knowledgeable, dedicated teachers who came from within and without the community,” Cothran states in the book. “The boys and girls from the farms of Everett Springs were well equipped with the knowledge the acquired as adults to perform well in various professions.”
Cothran herself, who went on to graduate from Armuchee High School after attending the Everett Springs Schools, is an example of such a well-equipped student. She finished up her educational experience with a degree from Shorter University at the age of 44. She had four children by the time she embarked on an a career as a certified public accountant in 1983. In light of her chosen career path, the book project was a departure from her comfort zone.
“I’m used to dealing with facts and figures,” she says.
Growing up in Everett Springs
Cothran, now 84, attended the Everett Springs Schools from first through seventh grade. She remembers the interior structure of the long brick building that still stands on Everett Springs Road.
“We had three large school rooms and a lunchroom and an auditorium,” she says. “So, we’d have more than one grade in each classroom.”
Some of the faculty came from outside the community, but the inhabitants welcomed them.
“They became friends with many of the Everett Springs people,” Cothran recalls.
Her mother, Hazel Mills, prepared the meals in the school lunchroom for a time, and Cothran remembers how tasty the food was.
“She was a wonderful cook,” she says. “People my age still remember how good the food was in the lunchroom.”
Her mother bought groceries from A&P and supplemented with government provisions. Cothran remembers the raisins she saved as a treat for the boys who emptied the kitchen trash for her.
About 30 people still meet each year for the school reunion at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church on Everett Springs Road, Cothran says. The attendees gather for a group photo before they adjourn.
That first book project nearly 14 years ago led Cothran to produce several more genealogy volumes. Although the book is no longer in print, it’s available for use at the Rome-Floyd County Library in the special collections section. Readers cannot check the book out, but they can make copies of its pages.