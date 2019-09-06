Chickamauga Planning and Zoning meets the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Chickamauga Civic Center at 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga. The meetings are open to the public.
LaFayette City Council meets the second Monday night of each month. The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held at City Hall at 207 S. Duke St. in LaFayette. The meetings are open to the public and any citizen may speak at a council meeting on any subject. There is no time limit and no advance notice to speak is required.
Lookout Mountain City Council meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. (if that Thursday falls on a legal holiday the council meets the next successive Thursday). The meetings are held in council chambers at City Hall at 1214 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain.
Rossville City Council meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at Rossville's City Hall at 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville. The meetings are open to the public, but to request a place on the agenda in order to speak citizens must first contact the city clerk Sherry Foster at 706-866-1325. A time limit of five minutes is allotted to those citizens registered to speak. However, the council can choose to allow more time at their discretion.
Walker County Planning Commission meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center at 10052 U.S. Highway 27 in Rock Spring. The meeting is open to the public for discussion regarding items on that week's agenda, but there is a five-minute time limit in order to accommodate everyone who might wish to speak.
Walker County's commissioner holds meetings on the second and fourth Thursday each month at 6 p.m. The meetings are open to the public and held in the Courthouse Annex III Building, 201 S. Main St., LaFayette. Any citizen may speak at a commission meeting on any subject for five minutes following official business. No advance notice is required. The commissioner may extend a citizen’s allotted time if they feel the situation merits it.