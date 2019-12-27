Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meetings, which are open to the public, are held the first and third Tuesdays each month at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building, 800 LaFayette St., Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a commission meeting on any subject for five minutes; must sign a document saying that you understand and agree to abide by rules and procedures for addressing the commission. The commissioners may extend a citizen’s allotted time if they feel the situation merits it.
Ringgold City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 150 Tennessee St., Ringgold. Any citizen may speak at a council meeting on any subject. There is no time limit and no advance notice is required.
Fort Oglethorpe City Council meetings, which are open to the public, are held the second and fourth Mondays each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 500 City Drive, Fort Oglethorpe. To speak at a council meeting, citizens must contact the city clerk (706-866-2544, ext. 1300) no later than 4:30 p.m. the Thursday before the meeting at which they wish to speak. They must give their name and the subject on which they wish to speak, and that information is passed on to the city manager for review. At the council meeting, the citizen will have five minutes to speak. The mayor or council may extend that time.
Catoosa County Board of Education meetings are held the first Tuesday each month at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the central office of Catoosa County Public Schools, 307 Cleveland St., Ringgold. Public participation is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Work sessions are the Thursday before the first Tuesday. All meetings are open to the public.
Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.