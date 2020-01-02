David Boyle, president, started at 3:00 PM.
The October minutes were read briefly, and Dr. Boyle then introduced new business, including an “eco box” project at the Chief John Ross House pitched to the Chamber of Commerce by Susan Wells. It will be a solar-powered information center with recordings on local history. He proposed a $500 donation from the Historical Society in support of this project. It passed unanimously.
Officers for the Historical Society were nominated. They are as follows:
President - David Boyle
Vice President - Don Coleman
Vice President, Program Chair - Lee White
Corresponding Secretary - Margaret McWhorter
Recording Secretary - Jamie Snyder
Treasurer - Fred Roth
Historian - Carol Smith
Newsletter Editor - Joan Trundle
Members-at-Large - Connie Forester, Doug Carson, & Jane Shelton
All the officers were elected on a unanimous vote.
Other new business included informational flyers about the special Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association bus trip to Montgomery, Alabama. This bus tour will take place on June 12, 2020. The registration fee is $135 per person. A $60 deposit is due before January 15, 2020.
Dr. Boyle also gave a brief overview of what the Marsh House Christmas tours would have been about if the house had not been closed for repairs. The tours would have focused on Christmas 1882. Members of the family living in the house at the time included: Nathaniel Green Warthen, Sarah Adeline “Addie” Marsh Warthen, all five of the Warthen girls and the one boy, Brother Precious (Spencer Marsh Warthen). It had been an eventful year for the family. The baby, Eddie Lee, had been born in April. Mrs. Rutha Marsh had died just the year before in March of 1881, and Mr. Spencer Marsh’s will had finally been fully settled revealing that he died in 1875 a very rich man worth more than $250,000. It was also in this will that Mr. Marsh left some land to Wylie Marsh, who had been born to Mr. Marsh’s enslaved African American servant about 1834 in Walker County, to be used for the founding of a church for African Americans in La Fayette.
Members continued to meet until 4:00 PM.
The next meeting will be on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3:00 pm at the Welcome Center. It will be a planning meeting for programs in 2020.
Respectfully submitted. Jamie Snyder, Secretary