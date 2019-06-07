CEDARTOWN — Cedartown's city hall will play host to the Georgia Department of Transportation in coming weeks as they are planning an open house over a new bridge replacement project.
The small bridge over Skeeter Creek on North Main Street just past the intersection with West Girard Avenue is due for a replacement, and the open house will specifically be over how GDOT plans to detour traffic around construction work for the duration of the project.
The Thursday, June 27 open house planned to allow the public to hear about plans and ask questions and make comments will run from 5 to 7 p.m. City officials are encouraging business owners in the proposed construction zone north of West Girard and south of the intersection of Vance Avenue.
GDOT wants to hear from the public and specifically business owners in the area around the bridge about proposed detours around construction, and how those might impact traffic and commerce through the area.
The open house is planned to be informal, and they plan to make no presentation on the project specifically. However, a court reporter will be on hand to take down public comments, and those who want to make written statements can send them onward to GDOT until Thursday, July 11. Accommodations for those with disabilities can be made by calling ahead to Joseph Ciavarro at 678-721-5257.
Documents available on the GDOT website state the bridge is in fair condition overall and the deck in good condition, but the 81-year-old structure was built with a "H-15 vehicle, which is below current design standards."
Construction isn't slated to start anytime soon, but when they do they plan to not just replace the bridge with one meeting current standards. GDOT is also planning to replace a section of the roadway north and south that will lead up to the new structure, starting 400 feet southwest of the Vance Avenue intersection and ending 260 northeast of the intersection with West Girard Avenue.
There will be two 11-foot travel lanes and a 14-foot center turn lane with curb and gutter and sidewalks to match existing infrastructure and the widened roadway. That will match what is already in place, and at a proposed cost of over $2.1 million.
The bridge, built in 1938, was widened in 1949 and is 34 feet long and 52 feet wide. GDOT's report cited some issues with minor cracking in concrete piers and an "unknown foundation and there are signs of scour at the abutments."
"Due to the age of the structure, structural integrity of the bridge pertaining to the design vehicle, and the unknown foundation of the substructure, replacement of this bridge is recommended," the report stated.
The report stated that of two options available for the bridge's replacement, they are going with the $2.1 million cost and 12 month construction timetable.
Kevin Myrick, The Polk County Standard Journal
Kids Fishing Rodeo rescheduled for June 15
CEDARTOWN — The annual fun at Kenview Farms for the Kids Fishing Rodeo is being pushed back a week.
With rain and thunderstorms expected for the area this weekend, organizers decided ahead of time to move the annual event to Saturday, June 15. Cpl. Chad Cox with the Georgia Department of Natural Resource's Law Enforcement division reported that weather was the main factor in pushing back the Kids Fishing Rodeo.
It also marks the first time it has ever been postponed.
The annual event will still be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenview Farms on Highway 113 for youth 15 and younger.
Additionally, no live bait or minnows are allowed to be used. There is an 8 fish catch limit per child.
The event is free, and the first 500 children will get a free T-shirt. Hourly drawings are also part of the day.