Candidate: Tony Hullender
Office sought: Ringgold Mayor
Government Experience: Ringgold Planning and Zoning Commission for four years
Education/Work Experience/Accomplishments: Construction business owner, managed two multi-million dollar companies, Community Organizations Active in Disaster board member, chairman of Catoosa County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, former music director (for 15 years) at Parkway Baptist Church
Problems city is facing: No big problems, but the city is not as well-represented at the county and state level as it should be
Vision for city: As a business owner, I have the time to take off and attend meetings with government officials, seek grants and represent the city. The office of the mayor cannot do a lot on its own, but the mayor can connect with the local needs of citizens and bring them to the council to deal with as a team. The mayor can be a liaison between the people and the council.
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Sen. Jeff Mullis, Gov. Kemp, Judge Jeff Hullender, former Judge Gene Lowery (now deceased)
Quote: “Now is the time for leadership that measures and balances the needs of every neighborhood, and of every citizen of Ringgold. To lead this city, the next Mayor will have to work tirelessly to gain the confidence of every segment of our town. I believe I'm that leader.”