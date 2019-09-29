Candidate: Ray Reavely
Office: Ringgold City Council
Education/Work Experience: Bail bondsman for 25 years; worked for City of Ringgold Public Works for 10 years
Problems city is facing: City Charter needs to be restored to the form it was before the most recent change – return power to mayor; city needs to cut red tape for new businesses starting; need to get citizens more involved
Vision for city: Return power of mayor’s position so he can do an effective job representing and working for the city; cut red tape and offer incentives to bring in more business; go after businesses to locate within the city – don’t wait for them to come to you; help create more reasons for people to shop downtown – events, more businesses, greater variety of restaurants (steak house, fish house); tax breaks for people 70 or older; things to keep kids busy and off the streets; give power back to the voters and get them involved; livestream council and other city meetings so people who can’t get to them can be involved
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Rep. Dewayne Hill, former Ringgold mayor Joe Barger
Quote: “I think it’s especially important to get our charter restored and to give businesses a reason to want to come to Ringgold. If a business faces a whole lot of red tape, they’re probably going to go somewhere else. The city should be asking businesses “what can we do to help,” not throwing roadblocks in their way. We’re growing out Alabama Highway and Battlefield Parkway and that’s good but it hurts the downtown businesses, so we need more reasons for people to come downtown. We need to watch what we spend and how we spend it.”