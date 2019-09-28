Candidate: Paul Lee
Office sought: Ringgold Mayor
Education/Work Experience: Own a car lot; own gym; own brand of motorsport, ATVs, scooters, dirt bikes; own events venue; business and residential rental property; events coordinator and host; longtime businessman and business owner; volunteer (along with wife) with Special Olympics and Miracle League
Problems city is facing: Most people don’t realize Ringgold has what is called a “weak mayor” system – the mayor is mostly a figurehead who opens and closes meetings and shows up at ribbon cuttings; I want that to change. City needs to bring in more businesses, take advantage of having three interstate exits, stop working against businesses
Vision for city: Take care of businesses, make Ringgold the gateway to Georgia that it should be, make sure the police department gets its own building, lower residential taxes by increasing businesses in the city, create growth
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Sen. Jeff Mullis, Rep. Dewayne Hill, Tax Commissioner Gary Autry, Catoosa Commission Chair Steven Henry, Gov. Brian Kemp
Quote: “Both other candidates are good men, men of integrity, but they have a vision and I have a plan to make it happen. This may be the only opportunity to make real change in the city and I need voters to help. I want people to know I’m running as Paul Lee the business man, not Paul Lee the wrestler.”