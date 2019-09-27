Candidate: Melissa Jacks
Office sought: Fort Oglethorpe City Council, Ward 1
Government Experience: Have gained a lot of experience learning about and dealing with government over rezoning issues while representing my subdivision in Fort Oglethorpe when a developer (who had not even fulfilled his promises to repave roads in the subdivision) sought rezoning to place an RV storage unit adjacent to the subdivision – studied city codes and ordinances, worked with and appeared before city council with a fellow resident who is a civil engineer, on behalf of my subdivision, vote was unanimous against rezoning; over six years of experience working with a panel of attorneys, as administratrix, to secure restitution for a medical malpractice/wrongful death case – in active communication with many Georgia officials during that time, including the governor, state representative, Georgia Advocacy, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and the Department of Justice; watch city council meetings online.
Education/Work Experience: Currently a full-time Business Education teacher at Heritage High School; have taught at Ringgold High School and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School; BS degree in business marketing; 30 years of experience in marketing and management, including working for two fortune 50 companies –International Business Machine Corporation and Eastman Kodak Company; licensed in both business and marketing; leadership positions and a part of many leadership teams/committees throughout approximately 20 years of teaching with Catoosa County Schools
Other experience: Diverse background in the following industries: web design and marketing, printing, publishing, technology/computer science, medical/eye care, education and music; side businesses specializing in marketing, web design and music promotion and performance; pianist, soloist, outreach coordinator and webmaster at church; music outreach ministry for assisted living and similar facilities; resource/advisory leadership chair position with homeowners association and liaison to HOA president
Accomplishments (personal and/or instrumental in): See previous answers.
Problems city is facing: Inconsistent and improper enforcement of city ordinances and codes; lack of transparency; lack of the right kind of economic growth
Vision for city: Five priorities: Public Safety and Code Enforcement – work with both law enforcement, city code enforcement management and residents to achieve objectives;
Business Partnership Development and Growth – obtain integral business partnerships to advance and improve our community, create a strategic plan to manage and monitor objectives with a targeted list of potential new business partners; Economic Development – foster the right kind of economic growth and development, encourage large business expansion and growth into Fort Oglethorpe, work with city management and business partners to prepare a business press kit for potential investors; Historic Preservation and Development – protect and expand our historic downtown Lafayette Road district and other historic areas; Fort Oglethorpe Entertainment and Festivals – foster, develop and expand entertainment in Fort Oglethorpe to include large festivals and similar events that rival our neighboring towns and cities, create an organized, systematic management system for events and entertainment.
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Mayor Nick Millwood; also, very impressed with the Secretary of State’s office when working with them regarding the medical malpractice issue, though never met the Secretary of State himself.
Quote: “I will be an active voice of my community – advocating for protection, the right kind of economic development, historic development and preservation, and will work to obtain integral business partnerships to foster growth and development to advance and improve our community. I’ll do what I believe is right, because ultimately I answer to my Heavenly Father.”