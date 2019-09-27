Candidate: Louis Hamm
Office sought: Fort Oglethorpe Mayor
Government Experience: Fort Oglethorpe City Councilman 2006-2013
Education/Work Experience: Plumber for over 40 years (now retired); pastor of Salem Road Baptist Church in Rossville; Chaplain with Southern Cross Ministries for Fire, Police, and EMS Georgia Association of Law Enforcement Chaplains; P.O.S.T. Certified Chaplain (Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training); 120 Credits from University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute for Georgia Municipal Association (Municipal Finance 1 & 2, Municipal Law, Managing Meetings, Emergency Management, Downtown Development Authorities); Courses from Robert E Knox Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute
Accomplishments (personal and/or instrumental in): While on city council 2006-2013: Upgrade of sewer and water lines; Patterson Ave. extension; West Chickamauga Creek sewer to Battlefield Parkway; Costco Warehouse; Cabela’s Outdoor Sports Store; Parkway Plaza next to Walmart; Lafayette Road Federal Local Access Road Grant through Appalachian Regional Commission for $3 million
Problems city is facing: High water/sewer rates, especially hard on older people; county funds to Fort Oglethorpe fire department eliminated; too many empty retail spaces; lack of transparency
Vision for city: Work with city manager to secure funds to replace the monies the county cut from their budget for the Fort Oglethorpe Fire Department; work to balance the budget while keeping costs down to avoid tax increases; work to keep the water and sewer rates from increasing; work to see Lafayette Road completed with the Appalachian Regional Commission Grant; more effectively advertise empty retail space available in the city by interacting with landlords and placing available space on the city web site where investors and business owners can find it
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Sonny Perdue when he was governor of Georgia
Quote: “I like the current council members and feel I could work well with them. I want citizens to know I will always take or return their calls.”