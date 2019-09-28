Candidate: Jake Haynes
Office: Ringgold City Council
Government experience: Ringgold City Councilman 2014-2016
Education/Work Experience: Maintenance supervisor for Catoosa County Public Schools for 32 years; heating and air technician
Problems city is facing: Things are going pretty well; would like to see traffic controlled better, more traffic lights and sidewalks.
Vision for city: In the area of growth, a dog park would be good; more big stores, industry and larger businesses down Alabama Highway and Battlefield Parkway; some restaurants in the truck stop area; controlled growth to keep the small downtown feel at the center of the city; more businesses that pay a wage people can support a family on; lower taxes for residents; bring in more tourism with additional historic features at Ringgold Gap
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Sen. Jeff Mullis, Fort Oglethorpe Mayor Earl Gray, Ringgold city council (“doing a fine job”)
Quote: “I’ve lived in the city of Ringgold my whole life. I’m honest, fair and hardworking. I don’t promise people things I can’t do – it takes three votes on the council to pass something. Part of being on the council is working with other people – the other council members, Fort Oglethorpe, the county and the state. I’m here to help people.”