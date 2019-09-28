Candidate: Sara Clark, incumbent
Office: Ringgold City Council
Government Experience: Four years on Ringgold city council, 14 years on Georgia Board of Natural Resources, eight years on Illinois Board of Education (seven as chairwoman); lobbied for Georgia on the environment
Education/Work Experience: Taught German at Wesleyan College in Macon
Problems city is facing: Not many problems right now; city is in a transition mode when it comes to social media use; city is facing real growth opportunities and needs to address them properly
Positives: We have a good Downtown Development Authority and a good Visitors Convention Center and Bureau; Ringgold could be a poster child for planning, because we’ve already started
Vision for city: Sustainable growth, not just a mishmash of growth; more walkable connectivity in downtown, connect pool and other areas with downtown via walkways; more small businesses and restaurants; make sure laws are followed
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: I know and admire former governor Nathan Deal. I appreciate Sen. Jeff Mullis and Rep. Dewayne Hill and the work they do for our district.
Quote: “My husband is a fifth generation Ringgold resident, which is why we moved back here nine years ago. I love Ringgold. I’m passionate about the environment. Winston Churchill once said you make a living by what you get but you make a life by what you give. I have a lot to be thankful for and want to give back by serving on the council and helping my community.