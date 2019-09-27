Fort O Councilwoman Rhonda James

Fort Oglethorpe City Councilwoman Rhonda James is seeking re-election to her Ward 1 seat.

Candidate: Rhonda James, Incumbent

Office: Fort Oglethorpe City Council, Ward 1

Government Experience: Fort Oglethorpe City Councilwoman 2016-present

Education/Work Experience: 20 years as chief financial officer at Dalton Utilities, 20 years as controller at Chattem Chemicals, former senior accountant at Chattem, BS degree in accounting, Master’s degree in business administration, Human Resources Specialist certificate, Georgia Municipal Association Certificate of Achievement

Other Experience: 35 years of leadership experience

Accomplishments (personal and/or instrumental in): Brought dog park idea to Fort Oglethorpe and founding member of the Fort Oglethorpe Dog Park Committee, unity within Fort Oglethorpe government, unity among Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold and Catoosa County governments, upgrading of city infrastructure to prepare for further growth, quarterly council meetings to discuss ideas, good steward of city funds

Problems city is facing: Need to market what we offer better – dog park, walking trails, playground

Vision for city: Extend walking trails, initiate group walks for residents, work in Phase II of playground after new play equipment is installed (Phase II includes fixing or replacing pavilions and other things), working with police chief to restart Citizens Police Academy

Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Senator Jeff Mullis, Fort Oglethorpe mayor and council members

Quote: “I believe in servant leadership and I think this council has done that and shown that we try to do the right thing.”

Online: https://www.facebook.com/Rhonda.James.4FoCouncil

