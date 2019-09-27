Candidate: Rhonda James, Incumbent
Office: Fort Oglethorpe City Council, Ward 1
Government Experience: Fort Oglethorpe City Councilwoman 2016-present
Education/Work Experience: 20 years as chief financial officer at Dalton Utilities, 20 years as controller at Chattem Chemicals, former senior accountant at Chattem, BS degree in accounting, Master’s degree in business administration, Human Resources Specialist certificate, Georgia Municipal Association Certificate of Achievement
Other Experience: 35 years of leadership experience
Accomplishments (personal and/or instrumental in): Brought dog park idea to Fort Oglethorpe and founding member of the Fort Oglethorpe Dog Park Committee, unity within Fort Oglethorpe government, unity among Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold and Catoosa County governments, upgrading of city infrastructure to prepare for further growth, quarterly council meetings to discuss ideas, good steward of city funds
Problems city is facing: Need to market what we offer better – dog park, walking trails, playground
Vision for city: Extend walking trails, initiate group walks for residents, work in Phase II of playground after new play equipment is installed (Phase II includes fixing or replacing pavilions and other things), working with police chief to restart Citizens Police Academy
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Senator Jeff Mullis, Fort Oglethorpe mayor and council members
Quote: “I believe in servant leadership and I think this council has done that and shown that we try to do the right thing.”