Candidate: Nick Millwood, incumbent
Office sought: Ringgold Mayor
Government Experience: Four years as city councilman; mayor 2016-present
Education/Work Experience: Math teacher at Ringgold Middle School, teaching for 11 years, many hours of courses at University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute for Georgia Municipal Association
Accomplishments (personal and/or instrumental in): Seeking out the expertise and experience of people throughout the city has been my proudest accomplishment; keeping the electorate, which holds elected officials accountable, informed
Positives: The city has added a lot of infrastructure in preparation for more growth; aiming for the right kind of growth in the right places: growth downtown that respects the history and atmosphere of the city (small businesses, second-story office space, restaurants, festivals and events), larger businesses on Battlefield Parkway, additional businesses within industrial park
Problems city is facing: Responsibly managing our growth – honoring our history while embracing the future; government resistance to transparency
Vision for city: More low cost/high benefit projects, like a dog park; extend nature trail; add businesses to industrial park; more diversity of restaurants; take advantage of northwest Georgia being one of the few areas of the state actually growing; take advantage of having three interstate exits
Local/State elected officials candidate admires: Former mayor Joe Barger is a wealth of knowledge and has been very helpful to me
Quote: “Political campaign season is such a great experience. Elections give me a renewed opportunity to connect with our voters throughout the city and listen to the hopes and concerns so many of you are willing to share. I have seen many of the candidates out on the campaign trail as well, and I also wanted to applaud them for taking the time out of their lives to pursue an opportunity to shape our city's future and serve their community. I have not and will not have a negative thing to say about any of them. Cheer them all on and vote your conscience at the end of the day. If you live in city limits and I have not spoken to you before elections begin, please reach out to me. I will try to find you, but our little city is growing every year. I hope to see you soon.”
Online: https://nickmillwood.com/ https://www.facebook.com/MayorMillwood